Zack Snyder’s Justice League: A Complete Timeline

The age of heroes is here…

For this edition of DKODING Superheroes, it seemed unjust to review Zack Snyder’s Justice League right after a single watch. So this writer dutifully watched it thrice – once like a fan, once like a nerd and once as a critic. And now feels comfortable and composed enough to talk about it! In the past one year of reporting theories, stories and developments of the movie – the reader’s response tell us a lot about the real ‘hype’ around certain aspects of Justice League. Like Joker had everyone’s heart, Darkseid was a real intrigue, Batfleck is EVERYTHING and oh also, Joss-tice League became a (no)thing!

And now the once-fabled director’s cut is finally out to stream. The world finally, have The Snyder Cut and its beautiful! Not only the aesthetic and cinematic texture of the movie is different but also Diana isn’t sexualized, Cavill’s beautiful face has been restored, Batman isn’t cracking bad jokes, Cyborg represents! Aquaman isn’t just a douchebag and Barry… well Flash can reverse time!

Watch: Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Official Trailer #2 | HBO Max

Snyder’s reinterpretation of comic book mythos as modern-day Olympian gods is surreal and enigmatic.

It’s all there in the four hours and two minutes long Snyder Cut on HBO Max. And then there’s Batman’s Knightmare! Presented as the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the sequence plant seeds of what could have been Justice League 2. Diana and Aquaman are dead, Superman has turned to the dark side and there’s Joker. If you could redeem a character arc in just four minutes – Jared Leto and Snyder did it!

This post apoklyptic world where Darkseid won and the remaining good and bad characters form an alliance to save the day was Snyder’s set up for Justice League 2. A recent exhibition showcased Snyder and DC head and comic artist Jim Lee’s work for expanding then DCEU. And what magnificent ideas! While the Joker points out to Batman in the epilogue ‘how many times would he reverse time because Batman didn’t have the courage to die.’ Lee’s storyboards tell us in Justice League 3 Batman would have sacrificed himself to save the League. A complete shift to the theme to JL 1 where he is ridden with guilt of Superman dying.

An amazing honor to work with a legend like @JimLee https://t.co/sVU1lxHo3r — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 11, 2021

But guess that would need another movement which is already taking a shape #RestoreTheSnyderverse is a thing and god knows whether the HBO Max subscriptions would be able to pursue the WB executives to invest further. For now, we have the Justice League and the only live-action Justice League we deserve. While the plot points remain the same for Snyder’s cut certainly bringing back the characters, VFX, and extended scenes helped the director’s vision to stand out.

Snyder redeemed much and restored the universe quite well. Those arguing against it can make peace with the fact that this was only the first of the three-part Justice League that Snyder planned. So the Snyder Cut does what it was supposed to do. It planted the seed for a worthy sequel and gave us a real look into the lives of our superheroes. The fandom is intrigued!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t only good… it’s great! The Snyder Cut saga is as legendary as DC comics’ Justice League mythos. Our heroes represent the times we live in making Snyder’s movie more relevant and important than ever.

Below you’ll find a selection of stories we did on Zack Snyder’s Justice League that sums up his DCEU journey by far.

The Snyder-verse

Take a deep dive into the pop culture phenomenon that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has become. From where it all started to how The Snyder Cut is poised for a possible future.

The Epilogue

The epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut was a completely new thing. The director tweaked the ending a bit Martian Manhunter made an appearance while Green Lantern was nowhere to be found. Nonetheless, it has Jared Leto’s Joker in it and seeds for a continuation of DCEU. But for the director, the cliffhanger is just that, the anticipation of another chapter.