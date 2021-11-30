Zack Snyder Secretly Working On Justice League 2 And 3

Army of the dead and Watchmen director Zack Snyder, who was responsible for creating the initial DCEU movies, has recently posted something that has sent the DC fans in a frenzy. Has Zack secretly signed on for more Justice League movies?

Flash reversing time in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder teased the Snyder cut with a cryptic thanksgiving post

Zack Snyder is the master of posting DC easter eggs. Last thanksgiving he had posted a picture of his turkey with the caption “at least one more hour to go” implying his cut was almost an hour longer-which was the infamous 214 cut Snyder had initially planned for in his movie was released in theatres instead of Joss Whedon’s version.

But that post was also a secret message that he had finally signed up to bring the Snyder cut to life after almost 4 years of the theatrical release. He has again repeated that this time around.

Snyder has teased Final Crisis with his Thanksgiving post

On this Thanksgiving, he has posted a picture of his turkey, but the most interesting part is that he had put a copy of Grant Morrison’s DC comic Final Crisis, in which Darkseid invades the earth and battles against the Justice League, which was also teased in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The thing about Snyder’s teases is he only does this when he has something planned.

The easiest conclusion from this post is that he is in negotiations to complete his DC pentalogy, which was supposed to be completed with a Justice League trilogy. With the discovery merger to be completed in the summer of next year and Discovery chief David Zaslav telling he wants to repair the relations with his creatives and invest heavily in projects, it is not a giant leap of imagination to think he might want more of Zack Snyder’s epic grand scale DC movies, which other DC directors haven’t been able to create.

Fans of #Restorethesnyderverse are not going anywhere

Zack Snyder had a grand vision for his Justice League trilogy of which the first part was released after years of fan campaigning. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was head and shoulders above what DC has produced in recent years. Thus fans of his vision who had campaigned for his cut of Justice League are demanding to see his trilogy complete in which we finally see Darkseid battle the Justice League. And they are loud.

After reaching a massive 1.5 million tweets for #RestoretheSnyderverse earlier this year fans have trended the hashtag again at DC Fandome to demand more of Snyder’s vision. They clocked around 350k tweets which overshadowed the Batman which was a sponsored tweet from WB. It speaks massively when a fan-led movement can overshadow a brand new trailer with sponsors behind it in terms of engagement.

So now it is up to Discovery to give the fans what they want and Restore the Snyderverse. Only time will tell if Zack Snyder returns to make his Justice League movies after finishing Rebel Moon, but if his teases are anything to go by, the signs do look good.