The Real Reason Why Putin Wants To Rule The World, Not Just Ukraine

Why Putin wants Ukraine? Here is a twist of reality to the question- Why does Putin want half of the world?

The world is witnessing a tragic affair unfold. The war waged by Russia in Ukraine is is a sorry state of affair. The invasion is no good for Russia either. Putin’s country is suffering gigantic economic and social losses. The country is standing on the edge of financial collapse while high civil resentment against government is brewing a silent discourse.

Despite facing a tough resistance from Ukraine and the West and incurring overwhelming losses, why is Putin still not pulling away the Russian military? What is it that motivates the Russian president against all odds? What is it that is so big and significant to win out of this war? The reason cannot be just the union of Soviet union.

Here we critically analyse why Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to rule the whole north and not just Ukraine.

Why Putin wants to rule Ukraine, or maybe, half of the world?

To understand the intentions of Russia’s autocrat, let’s rewind and look at what all the wars in the past have tried to achieve. From Great Britain colonising half the world, to the United States bombing Iraq, every war was for one thing- resources. From spices to Oil, powerful nations have used armed operation against nations rich in resources for access to the natural reserves.

While the real motive of wars is often covered under the reasoning of nationalism, religion and justice, one cannot deny that business is at the core of it. The best and live example is China that is slowly annexing everything from Latin America to Africa under its umbrella of business.

So what does Putin want? No, it is not unification of Soviet Union. If you denude the veil of nationalism, Putin’s purpose is purely business and power.

The real reason why Vladimir Putin is ready to bomb West- no it is not Soviet dream

Climate change is at its peak. Even flat-earthers can feel it in their bones that we are in trouble. Poles of the Earth are melting at a worrisome rate and resources are depleting. As a result, the world is running short of all that keeps the society functional.

30°C above normal in the Arctic today.

40°C above normal in the Antarctic today.

It would be unbelievable if it were not true.

And it is terrifying beyond words.

And even during crisis, first world countries have identified an opportunity- he who would control the resources, would control the world soon. Enters the long-long war that has just started!

This is what every first world country wants to fight for in 21st century

World is running out of time and Arctic region has turned into a new battlefield. The one that Russia has already started going to war for.

The roof of the world or the Arctic region is the north pole of earth that houses territories of eight nations- Canada, Greenland, the US, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Russia. This is the region that is majorly covered with ice glaciers but is also quickly turning into a trade hotspot due to three major offerings- fishing, exploration of natural resources and shipping.

Russia wants to build a personal Suez Canal in its backyard

Sea routes for international trade are a hotspots of power for nations globally. And as the ice in the Arctic region melts, Russia is looking at an opportunity to building a brand new sea route that passes through the Arctic- the region that the nation calls “its backyard”.

If it succeeds in its ambitions, Russia would shift the global order forever.

How?

Consider this- the current sea route from East Asia to West Europe passes through Malacca Strait, Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden, Suez Canal and Mediterranean Sea. The route rounds up around 21,000 km and takes 48 days to cover for a ship.

When Arctic ice melts, the new route called northern sea route, would cut short the numbers to 12,800 kms in 35 days. This translates to millions of dollars in saving for nations and quick travel.

Russia has already set the goal of building this route by 2035. For the US and Canada, this route would also solve the dispute of North Western Passage.

The treasures of Arctic’s natural resources

Shipping route is a significant part of Russia’s power ambitions. However, there is another big motivation- beneath the melting ice of Arctic region lies the treasure of natural resources worth a whopping $35 trillion.

So what is under the melting ice of Arctic? Minerals and oil reserves. According to the report by USGS, this region houses 13% of world’s undiscovered oil reserves, 30% of undiscovered hydrocarbon reserves, and rare earth metals worth around $1 trillion.

But how does Russia see itself gaining supremacy in this region? By exploiting a big loophole of society. The boundaries of different nations that share territories in Arctic, are not defined. And Russia wants to do that.

Arctic is indispensable for Russia

Russia calls Arctic its backyard. And it has pretty valid reasons for the same.

Out of around 4 million people living in Arctic region, 2 million are Russians. Russia also shares the biggest coastline with the Arctic region- 53% of the country’s whole coastline.

10% of the Russia’s total GDP is contributed through Arctic region while 20% of its hydrocarbon reserves are sourced from the region itself. Almost all the gas and oil reserves of Russia can be located in Arctic.

This is the reason why Russia is aggressively multiplying its military presence in the Arctic. And if this is not enough to ascertain Russia’s Arctic ambitions, here is another fact- the country has already flagged the ice bed of the region with a Titanium flag to mark its territory.

And this is why Russia wants to ensure a political and economic foothold on as many countries in the West as it can. Political support, geographical expansion and institutional bandwidth would rapidly fuel Russia’s Arctic ambitions. This is why Putin wants not only Ukraine but multiple other nations to strategically advance his ambitions.

And you nationalism drives the political leaders!