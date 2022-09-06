Why Kangaroos Are Irritated With Chinese Dragon At Antarctica?

China and Australia are racing for military might and future mining at the Antarctic which is slowly and silently affecting the geopolitics. Is Australia and China masking strategic ambitions using Science and Climate at Antarctica?

Australia is pushing ahead with major upgrades of Antarctic research stations to strengthen its science and presence on the icy continent. Australian government’s Antarctic Division, website displays the news headline (25th July, 2022) — Preparing Australia’s Antarctic infrastructure for the future. Does the future mean a year 2048?

In 2048, the Antarctic Treaty will follow a review milestone set for its ban on mining under the Madrid Protocol, which supports the Treaty. If the stakeholders with voting rights on continental governance will not prohibit militarization and mining of the region, then it will change the game.

Relevance of Antarctica

It’s important to remember world’s driest, windiest and coldest continent is a trasure trove of minerals and hydrocarbons, with potential reserves of between 300 and 500 billion tonnes of natural gas on the continent and potentially 135 billion tonnes of oil in the Southern Ocean. The region has significant deposits of petroleum, natural gas, coal, copper, iron, uranium, and other minerals. Low-grade coal deposits have been found all over Antarctica. Significant deposits of iron ore have been identified in the Prince Charles Mountains, and oil and gas fields have been identified offshore in the Ross Sea. But the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty, however, bans any exploitation of mineral resources until 2048.

More than science and climate change

What does it mean for Australia which asserts sovereignty over roughly 42% of the Antarctic continent, called the Australian Antarctic Territory (AAT).

AAT is nearly 5.9 million square kilometres that’s 80% of the size of Australia itself. In the absence of indigenous people at the Antarctica; since 1961, the region is not governed by people but through the document-Antarctic Treaty System. Despite the treaty suspending the claims of the seven original claimants (Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, New Zealand, Norway and the UK), the US and Soviet Union (as additional, non-claimant, original signatories) exercised the right under the treaty to stake a claim at a later stage. It is important to notice that there is part of the continent which is unclaimed as well as there are parts with overlapping claims.

Territorial claims in Antarctica | Image Credit: Wikipedia

“The Antarctic Treaty System (ATS) to date, has provided stable and enduring governance of the region and has played a critical role in the development of peaceful norms between states engaged in Antarctic affairs” says Bipandeep Sharma, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, New Delhi, India.

“ATS prohibits measures of a military nature, bans the testing of any type of weapon in the Antarctic, allows for open access and inspection of all facilities, and essentially freezes all issues of territorial claims and sovereignty,” Sharma adds.

There is growing concern, will the status quo remain till the treaty is in force? What will happen at the world’s most inhospitable continent on the Earth after 2048?

Related: UN Climate Change Report Spells Out Humanity’s Doom

Is it all about climate change research and natural resources present on the 19th century discovered continent? Or the rapid pace of technological development in recent decades has changed the relevance of Antarctica.

Elizabeth Buchanan, a Jean Monnet Research Fellow at the ANU Centre for European Studies says —

The basis for the treaty system—environmental protection—is often used to mask strategic ambitions. Framing the discussion about Antarctica in terms of it being ground-zero for climate change is misleading. The system predates global-warming concerns and doesn’t deal with the issue. Nor do environmental protocols (like the Paris Agreement) mention the polar regions.

Nan Zhang, Polar Research Center, Jilin University, China says —

The recent pandemic lockdowns have caused significant stock market turbulence and negative economic impacts in many countries. To protect the economy, many developed and industrial countries are focusing on energy and mineral independence.

Oil and mineral resources are disproportionally distributed across the world, with some countries having significantly higher resources than others. It will necessitate the search for new deposits in poorly explored or unexplored areas, such as the polar regions mainly Antarctica.

Related: Desertification: Are We Ignoring The Greatest Environmental Challenge Of Our Time?

The inland environment of Antarctica is optically very clear and ideally suited for astronomic and space research. It’s also remarkably quiet with little human radio interference. With technological developments in information processing, nanotechnologies, astrophysics and so on, research is now possible in Antarctica that was inconceivable in past years. Much of this research has military applications and is conducted for military purposes.

Military activities/militarization in the region need not means direct use of Antarctica to support land, sea and air military operations but also the placement of some supporting infrastructure systems like Global Navigation Satellite Systems on the continent. Global Navigation Satellite Systems provide remote sensing, early warning/notification, communication/data transfer, command and control, location detection, and navigation/monitoring. The US GPS, Russian GLONASS and Chinese BeiDou systems are at various stages of operation on the continent. Scientific applications are evident, as are military uses.

Australia’s insecurity

Australia might not be concerned about these nine existing players in this geographical area but with completely unexpected nation. Which is that nation challenges Australia’s prosperity and security? The answer to the question, you will get in Australia’s budget review 2022-23 index. The Budget includes $839.9 million to strengthen Australia’s capabilities and presence in Antarctica. The budget review states, this funding likely stems from concerns about the activities of China in the Antarctic, including the building of Chinese bases in the Australian Antarctic Territory.

Some of the countries’ recent activities create security dilemma and this dilemma eventually increases continent’s militarization. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison directly tied the Antarctic plan to Australia’s national security, according to Sky News Australia.

The Chinese Communist Party’s daily tabloid newspaper, Global Times expressed the China’s counterview to the Scott Morrison’s statement in very simple but clear words. The article states, Australian politicians know well that China’s legitimate scientific expeditions in the Antarctic region are not challenging its national security by any means. Using the so-called geostrategic panic as an excuse, they are actually pushing their own self-serving agenda.

Till 2013, Antarctic has never prominently featured in defence white papers of Australia. The defense white paper sets out a comprehensive, long-term plan for Australia’s defense. In 2013 they gave a thought on- what should the forthcoming 2013 Defense White Paper say about the frozen continent? Country acknowledged that, strategic interest in the region has grown rapidly. There’s clearly something of a race to the pole on the part of countries interested in scoping the resource potential of Antarctica. While taking the note of how other emerging Antarctic countries such as China, Korea and India investing heavily in their logistic and research capabilities; Australia’s disinvestment in Antarctic science has raised concern.

China’s preparations

The concern started gathering not only by Australia but other Antarctic players too in November 2014, with the speech of Xi Jinping in Hobart, Australia where he used the term ‘polar great power‘ for the first time. Xi stated- China soon would be “joining the ranks of the polar great powers.” Xi told his audience —

“Polar affairs have a unique role in our marine development strategy, and the process of becoming a polar power is an important component of China’s process to become maritime great power.”

The next big event was the Chinese government passed a sweeping new national security law on 1 July, 2015. The final version of the law makes clear that the country’s leadership sees its security interests as extending far beyond the physical borders of mainland China-reaching to the outer space, cyberspace and depths of the sea.

China’s building of its new ice breaker, Haibing 722 has been seen as a threat. The number of icebreakers other countries having is important to consider here. Russia has dozens of icebreakers, six of them nuclear-powered ones; the United States has seven icebreakers, including one under construction; and Canada has six.

Russia has dozens of icebreakers, six of them nuclear-powered ones; the United States has seven icebreakers, including one under construction; and Canada has six.

China has equal voting rights as a consultative party but has accused Antarctic forums — ‘rich man’s club dominated by the USA where others are portrayed as second class citizens. Science is used to legitimize their power aspirations in the region’. Australia’s Lowy Institute for International Policy in the policy recommendations states — Claimant states are a natural grouping but we could also help aspiring consultative members like Turkey, with their Antarctic science and diplomacy, partly to underline that the ATS is not a rich world club.

The research work published by Anne-Marie Brady, Australian Strategic Policy Institute in 2017 highlights some of China’s interests and activities in a triangle-shaped area within the Australian Antarctic Territory (AAT), which include undeclared military activities and mineral exploration. She suggests —

“Australia can do a lot more to partner with other like-minded states in the Indo-Pacific and Asia–Pacific, in Oceania as well as in Southeast Asia, to protect its interests, looking both north and south.”

It is clear that, faultline is developing over the time between China and Australia. Their unspoken race for military might and future mining on the continent is going to affect the future geopolitics.