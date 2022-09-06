NEWSLINE

Why Kangaroos Are Irritated With Chinese Dragon At Antarctica?

China Australia Antarctica
Image Courtesy: CANVA/DKODING Studio
Dr. Jaimini Sarkar

Dr. Jaimini Sarkar is Ph.D. in Science from University of Mumbai. For a decade she worked as a Faculty for M.Sc.-Biotechnology at University of Mumbai. She is recipient of S. Ramaseshan Science Writing Fellowship at Current Science Association, Indian Academy of Sciences at Bengaluru. She writes for The Wire, The Analysis, Current Science, Science reporter, British Medical Journal, Down-To-Earth, Srote etc. She is founder director of SHIVOMICS Biotech (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.

Previous Article
All Hail The Queen. Tennis Won't Be Same Without Serena Williams!
No Newer Articles