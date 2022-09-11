The Shadowed Prince. A Failed Husband. An Iconic Lover. What Will Charles Be Like As ‘King’

As a Prince who waited 73 years for his reign, King Charles III is so much more than just the infamous love triangle. What to expect from King Charles III.

King Charles III officially replaced the late Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch of the United Kingdom. After the longest-serving British monarch passed away on Sept 8, her son Charles, the heir to the throne, got anointed as the new King of Britain, making Camilla the Queen consort.

Does King Charles III have what it takes to wear the crown? Her majesty will be remembered as one of the most admired women who’s ever lived and in the natural the attention now turns to her successor. King Charles III, has spent his entire life preparing for the mighty role he’s inheriting. But as we dkodke, people are already questioning how comfortably the crown will fit him. Observers believe that King Charles, who has a reputation for being more vocal than his Royal counterparts, would try to exert his influence on the political matters of the administration.

Something as curious as the monarchy won’t survive unless you take account of people’s attitudes. After all, if people don’t want it, they won’t have it. King Charles III Quotes

King Charles III Gives First Address After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III made his first public address from Buckingham Palace as British monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, vowing to share his mother’s “promise of lifelong service.” | Video Credit: NBC News

King Charles III has very large shoes to fill. How will he change the British royal family?

He is different from Britain’s former monarch in multiple ways. Ever since his teenage, he has been vocal about causes that concern the social setup. While being a monarch sounds like the ultimate power, British ministers and officials may not take Charles’ interference very positively.

But who actually is King Charles III besides his failed marriage with the late Princess Diana?

For a 73 years old man who waited for decades to conclude his forbidden love while still living in the shadow of his globally admired late wife, it is only fair to dig into Charles’ character outside the infamous love triangle.

All my life, people have been telling me what to do. I’m tired of it. My private life has become an industry. King Charles III Quotes

The Real Reason Prince Charles And Princess Diana Divorced

However, as we all know, there were some clear signs from the beginning that things weren’t right between them, which led to the couple ultimately divorcing in 1996.

The shadow prince, finally a monarch

For most of his life, King Charles III has lived in the shadows. He lived as the heir to the throne, preparing for his reign for 73 years in the shadow of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. As an individual, the media scrutinized his life and character beyond imagination for a marriage gone horribly wrong, burying the man behind the title for no one to be known.

Now that he is King, it is high time the people see who Charles really is!!

People who know the King personally describe him as “a sensitive man” who enjoys gardening as much as he loves reading. An enthusiast of art and intellect, he often indulges in watercolour painting quite skilfully and prefers a countryside lifestyle such as hedge laying more than anything else. Having studied archaeology, anthropology and history at Trinity College, he had very less in common with his parents while growing up. This explains his distant, rather difficult relationship with them, which improved with age.

The king who waited for 73 years for his reign

Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom. This also makes King Charles III the head of state with the longest preparation for the throne. There are plenty of dissimilarities between King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II. She was liked by 75% of the people, however, Charles can only boast of 42% in that comparison.

The major factor attributed to the dislike for Charles is his failed marriage with Princess Diana and affair with Camilla. But how much does that really say about the new King of England? Perhaps, very less.

On an increasingly crowded planet, humanity faces many threats – but none is greater than climate change. It magnifies every hazard and tension of our existence. King Charles III Quotes

King Charles III — A Vocal Advocate for Climate Crisis

Charles Shares Passionate Speech on Climate Change. | Video Credit: The Royal Family Channel

This side of King Charles III is not new or recent. Ever since his teenage, he fell deeply affected by the destruction of nature caused by the modernization of the world. In an interview uploaded in 2020, Charles can be heard saying that as a teenager, he was deeply alarmed by:

“The destruction of everything … all this sort of white heat of progress and technology to the exclusion of nature and our surroundings, and also this complete determination to defeat nature and to suppress everything to do with it.”

Things are still the same. Speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Charles overtly advocated that the world has already run out of time to tackle climate change.

King Charles III is the most politically active and pro-environment king



Liz Truss has the most anti-environmentalist cabinet



A critic of controversial immigration policies

Looks like, beyond his tumultuous marriage with Princess Diana, Charles actually has his heart in the right place. He has reportedly been a critic of the problematic immigration policy introduced by Boris Johnson‘s administration where the asylum seekers were sent to Rwanda for processing.

He was reported to call the policy “appalling” in a private gathering.

King Charles III reflected on the “unutterable tragedy” of those who’ve been “forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home” during an Easter gathering in April.

A known philanthropist — The Prince’s Trust

Founded by King Charles III in 1976, The Prince Trust helps underprivileged youth to get a job, start a business or participate in a community project to create an impact on the neighbourhood. The trust has so far helped more than 50,000 disadvantaged youths to become independent and start their own business through micro-credit small loans. People aged between 11 to 30 who are unemployed, can’t afford education or are the risk of exclusion have been significantly helped by Charles’ vision.

As Charles becomes the King, experts speculate that the U.K. can witness an opinion clash between the monarchy and the government. However, he has repeatedly assured that he has no plans of violating the monarchy’s status of neutrality at all.