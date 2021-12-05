What Is Metaverse? Get Ready For A Mind-blowing Insight Into The Future

Anything other than “revolution of the millennium” would be an understatement.

In 2004, a seemingly ordinary boy from White Plains, New York, orchestrated an idea with his fellow dorm mates. The plan was to bring people closer to their loved ones on Internet and profit on the social needs of humanity. Giving it the name Thefacebook.com LLC, these three boys soon discovered untamable potential in their venture. And while two of them parted their ways eventually, one went on to change the world to how we know of it now.

It was in 2005 that Mark Zuckerberg decided to drop out from Harvard to focus full-time on his vision for Facebook. 16 years later, this social media platform has more than 2 billion users on board, facilitated business growth for millions of small, medium and large entrepreneurs, has influenced elections of the most powerful nation of the world, instigated human right issues in countries, even testifying before the Congress.

However, Zuckerberg has yet not exhausted his plans with the internet. In fact, what lies ahead looks like the revolution of millennium.

Metaverse- future looks almost like sci-fi

Facebook, now called Meta, has no doubt grabbed the limelight when it comes to Metaverse. However, there is another Silicon Valley shark who is endeavoring to pioneer the future space- Microsoft.

So what is Metaverse?

The term was first coined by Author Neal Stephenson in 1992 in his sci-fi novel “Snow Crash”. The book featured avatars almost identical to living beings who met in virtual 3D buildings and other simulated virtual environment.

The modern day Metaverse, the one that Zuckerberg and Nadela want to pioneer, is a lot like the representation in the book. How we use internet today is under a massive transformation. In the coming years, the world will be surfing internet build up of augmented and virtual reality with 3D holographic avatars, completely changing the way we communicate on texts, calls and video calls in the present.

The idea is to create a hyper-realistic world in the internet sphere and make it mainstream among masses. Think of it as people living inside the virtual world, physically meeting and spending time with their loved ones far away and doing every activity from shopping to talking to attending concerts together.

The best current world example of this concept is online games such as Fortnite, Robox and Minecraft. While these games give just a glimpse into what Metaverse would be, they are already actively participating in building metaverse.

Given that the raw materials of the project are already in place presently, Metaverse would at most take 10 years from now to go mainstream, according to Meta (Facebook) CEO.

Progress on Metaverse so far:

Meta’s endeavor towards metaverse

Meta, now Facebook, might have announced its plans with virtual reality only a few days back, however, the preparations have begun more than half a decade back. In 2014, the company acquired Oculus for $2 billion, leading manufacturer of virtual reality headsets, and VR gears for smartphones. Meta team is already working day-night on the idea and according to CEO Zuckerberg, this is the future of mobile internet.

“We’ll be able to feel present like we are right there with people no matter how far apart we actually are. We’ll be able to express ourselves in new joyful, completely immersive ways,” he said.

Microsoft coming up next

If you haven’t heard about Microsoft Mesh platform, you are living under a rock. The company through its Mesh vertical is already creating holograms and building extended reality (XR) applications that bring the real and augmented world together. The company has already revealed its plan to introduce its mixed-reality elements like holograms and virtual avatars to Microsoft Teams.

Impressively, Microsoft is working with U.S. Army to build augmented reality Hololens 2 headsets for training and rehearing the soldiers in fight.

Roblox bringing brands to VR

The VR gaming platform that has allowed its users to build their homes, work and play. The company collaborated with Vans, skateboarding shoe company and built virtual Vans World. Vans World is a virtual skateboarding park where the players don in Vans gears along with an option to shop from a limited Gucci Garden.

Talk about advancement!

Earlier this week, Nike bought an island in Roblox named Nikeland, making its debut to the metaverse.

Fortnite making dreams come true with insane collaborations for virtual world

If you are still wondering that the mainstream metaverse is a distant dream, here is an eye-opener-

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite game has already took a big leap towards metaverse. The company held concerts with the likes of Ariana Grande and Travis Scott through augmented reality. It even re-imagined Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech, “I Have A Dream”.

Not only this, it is even building photorealistic digital humans through its MetaHuman Creator that would soon allow its users to customize their virtual world doppelgangers.

The deal with NFL allowed the gaming platform to introduced themed team outfits, numbered jerseys, from the National Football League for its players in Nov 2018. Fortnite has left no stone untouched and this includes fashion collaborations. The platform launched Hang Time Bundle in its game’s Shop in 2019 further, introducing players to buy the sensational Air Jordan 1 sneaker popularized by Michael Jordan. It has also partnered with Balenciaga for the users to dress their avatars.