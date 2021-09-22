WB Has Decided To Restore The Snyderverse

It seems that after years of demanding Zack Snyder’s vision for his Justice League, it looks like their demands for getting more Snyderverse have also come true. Scoopers at Geekositymag have claimed that Discovery will restore the Snyderverse after completing the 43 billion Discovery-Warner Bros merger is finished.

Roaring Success Of Justice League Blu-ray Solidifies Snyderverse Being Restored #RestoreTheSnyderVersehttps://t.co/LVXUREMGGR — GeekosityMag (@GeekosityMag) September 20, 2021

Discovery will Restore the Snyderverse

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has truly lived up to the hype. The four-hour cut of Justice League had broke HBO servers upon launch, has been top of the Uk streaming charts for weeks, and now has broken records for Bluray DVD/4k sales in the USA. This proves there is still a lot of demand for Zack Snyder’s vision for DC and on paper, it makes sense why Discovery might consider bringing the Army Of The Dead director back. With most of the recent DC movies failing hard at Box Office, Discovery will have no choice but go back to the path that the previous WB regime steered away from.

Video Credits: Warstu

DC has been failing without Zack Snyder

Under Snyder, DC had made Man Of Steel, Batman vs Superman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Except for the Snyder cut which was released on a streaming service-HBO Max, all the DC movies made with his vision had done well. Financially, against a collective budget of around one billion dollars, the movies under Snyder earned around four billion dollars.

And in the post-Snyder era, DC has made- shazam, birds of prey, wonder woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad. All these movies were made against a collective budget of around 600 million dollars while earning only 850 million dollars which is terrible. While the critical reception of the Snyderverse might have been bad, it was clear that the audience was invested in what it was leading up to. And all Warner Bros have proved that after removing Snyder they don’t have any plan to create a coherent DC universe.

In what format will the snyderverse will be restored

HBO Max original series

Although Zack Snyder’s work looks absolutely stunning on the big screen with his stunningly beautiful visuals, personally I feel a big-budget original series might make more sense for his Justice League. The Snyderverse series will give the director more time to explore each character while also give more time to build the foundation for the ultimate Darkseid vs the defenders of the earth battle. A series also gives him the chance to complete his Knightmare timeline but also fit in elements of the Ben Affleck Batman solo film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League pic.twitter.com/HQXZ7nqMrf — DC Extended Universe (@TheDCEU) September 21, 2021

Animated HBO Max original series

While this is a very compromised version of Snyder’s vision, there might be a chance Discovery might not allow the director to do a live Snyderverse because it might interfere with their current plans. A high-budget animation like Into The Spiderverse might be a reluctant compromise to see the vision of the original DCEU architect.