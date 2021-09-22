HOLLYWOOD

WB Has Decided To Restore The Snyderverse

DKODING Studio
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes.

Previous Article
The Met Gala 2021: From Fashion Politics To Fashioning Political Statements
No Newer Articles