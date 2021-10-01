WB Plans To Announce The Ayer Cut At DC FanDome

While people recognized that DC/WB had mistreated Zack Snyder during his Justice League production, not many knew at the time that Suicide Squad director David Ayer also went through the same ordeal. Like the Snyder Cut, The Ayer Cut might also see the light of day sooner rather than later.

According to industry insider and renowned leaker Charles Murphy, the directorial cut can come to life in 2022 on HBO Max with an announcement dropping in during the DC FanDome event this month. To add fuel to the fire Ayer recently shared some unseen images from his cut of the movie.

THE RECEPTION FOR BATMAN VS SUPERMAN CAUSED DC TO TAKEOVER SUICIDE SQUAD

The period after the release of Batman Vs Superman till the infamous Justice League fiasco was a time in which DC made some of the worst decisions. And while that traumatic time is usually about Zack Snyder and how his movie was taken from him after principal photography, there was another one who had a similar experience. While David Ayer wasn’t fired from the movie like Snyder, he wasn’t the one who edited the final cut. Ayer claims the studio cut out the first 40 minutes from the film and added a lot of pop music which turned it from a Batman Vs Superman tone to a Deadpool tone.

Watch: SUICIDE SQUAD AYER CUT BREAKDOWN

Video Credits: Heavy Spoilers

THE SUICIDE SQUAD’S FAILURE MIGHT BE THE CATALYST FOR AYER CUT

After the Snyder cut has released, fans have been constantly demanding to Release The Ayer cut for the fans to see what David Ayer had originally envisioned for Suicide Squad. While the sequel with James Gunn titled The Suicide Squad was a win with critics, the general audience didn’t turn up for the movie. The movie was a massive box office failure grossing only 167 million dollars against a budget of 200 million dollars. The failure of recent DC movies might be the reason At&T might be invested in releasing the Ayer cut to keep the franchise alive.

THE AYER CUT WILL BE DARKER THAN THE THEATRICAL VERSION

According to David Ayer, his version of Suicide Squad was meant to be a lot darker, grimmer, and a heavy movie in terms of tone and story. The film was also meant to be heavily reliant on the score, instead of pop songs which we see in the theatrical release. He had even mentioned on his Twitter account that the studio took out the first 40 minutes of his cut, which drastically changes the tone of the film. The Cut parts were supposed to feature long backstories for all the characters including Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Diablo, and others.

Video Credits: Looper

Related: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Is WB’s First Step Towards Redemption

JARED LETO’S JOKER SCENES WERE CUT OUT

The studio even cut out a lot of a portion of Jared Leto’s Joker, which was originally supposed to be around 30 minutes’ worth of footage. That’s why the Joker’s part in the Suicide Squad seems like an extended cameo at best. One more change was that EL Diablo was not supposed to die. As we can see from all the things the studio cut out, Ayer’s Suicide Squad was meant to be something entirely different.

“I know it’s a controversial film, I really tried to make something different, with a look and feel of its own,” the director says. After the release of Zack Snyder’s four-hour cut of Justice League, the landscape of Hollywood has changed forever. Now directors can revisit their older cuts and make improvements or re-edit them without studio interference, with the vision they originally envisioned for their film. Let’s hope #ReleaseTheAyerCut is as successful as #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.