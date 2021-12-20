Pissed At WB, Dwayne Johnson Is Set To Change How DC Movies Are Made

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) has been waiting a long time to bring Black Adam to the bring screen, but now that he has got the golden opportunity, he doesn’t want to take any chances and wants to make it for the fans.

Black Adam teaser trailer

The Rock was unhappy with how DC films were handled

A recent statement from Johnson which caused a lot of stir was that he was pissed at how DC films were made. He says he was a fan of DC and was unhappy with the movies they were putting out and he was adamant that The Black Adam crew don’t repeat that mistake as long as they keep the audience in mind.

“You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly,” admits Johnson. “We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as

a fan, I was one of them. So, let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology but let’s not be handcuffed creatively. We can do anything if we keep the audience first.”

“The world needed a hero, instead it got me ~ Black Adam⚡️



Our exciting @SevenBucksProd #BlackAdam delivers a global exclusive cover for @totalfilm.

Inside these pages, I share my 10yr journey of bringing the Khandaq disrupter to the big screen.

Available to buy THIS THURSDAY⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oTdpuokUyN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2021

Decoding the truth behind The Rock’s statements

The thing about The Rock is he is an amazing salesman/ hypeman. While his movies won’t be anything revolutionary, you can confidently bet that his movies will do well, because of his incredible marketing ability, which at this moment is the best in Hollywood by far.

So we are seeing the same thing from Johnson with regards to DC. Basically, almost every DC fan is very happy with the current state of DC.

Holy shit.

This is a bad ass flex of disruption rollin’ down the street.

Nice job!

The Man in Black #BlackAdam https://t.co/fKVPVJQUkm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2021

While Zack Snyder’s fanbase is unhappy with his Justice League trilogy not being complete, and on the other hand his detractors keep demanding movies different from his style and although the current DC regime is trying to make movies very different from the Snyderverse, they cannot continue to keep doing so because they keep flopping at the box office. So The Rock is capitalizing on this to feed into the narrative that he is an unhappy fan as well, but not mentioning on which side he actually is, so that both sets of fans check his movie out, which is really a masterstroke.

About the opening of Black Adam

“The opening action sequence, of an entire army, trying to take out Black Adam and he starts to levitate… What happens after that is incredible. you establish within the first opening minutes who this man is, his power, and his being unstoppable. And there is of course a moment where Black Adam screams, “Shazam!” Oh, I have goosebumps now… Then they all pay when that happens.”

All of this seems like The Rock has been cooking something very cool with Black Adam which will have something to like for all DC fans. Black Adam releases worldwide on 29th July next year.