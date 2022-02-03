Wanda, Sylvie Or Doctor Strange: Who Opened The Marvel Multiverse? 

Most of us might be thinking it was very clearly Doctor Strange in Spiderman No Way Home who started messing with the Marvel Multiverse very early in the film. Or if not Doctor Strange then the ‘Multiversal’ variant of Loki – Sylvie must have messed up the Multiverse for her vengeance.

Sophia Di Martino thinks it would be 'pretty cool' if Sylvie and Wanda met in the MCU



'It could go either way' 😈



(via @heatworld) pic.twitter.com/nNyseHYTI7 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 21, 2021

But in both these cases, all these realities had barriers and these realities were not colliding. And even if Doctor Strange allowed the MCU’s multiple realities to collide in No Way Home, we all know at the end he did fix that or did he?

The Westview Anomaly

And after all these ‘mess-ups’ comes Wanda aka Scarlet Witch. To whom Strange will also go seeking help. It seems the WandaVision post-credit scene hints at a very important detail about the Marvel Multiverse which is; all that is happening in the Multiverse is solely because of Wanda.

Because it is not a piece of cake to traverse through different alternate realities and collision of different universes is as big a feat as anything. But Wanda is someone who has all the means to do so.

what are you most excited for in doctor strange 2 and why is it wanda maximoff pic.twitter.com/WU1D1i3rUl — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 22, 2021

Because it is already known that Wanda is a Nexus being. That means she is a very rare being in the Multiverse who has no variant. Meaning, there is only one Wanda across the Multiverse.

But here’s the real question – why?

Watch: The MCU Multiverse Finally Explained

Why is Wanda doing all this?

In the Wandavision series Wanda created a Hex world through her chaos magic where she hoped to live happily with her kids and Vision.

Long story short Wanda has to leave and close the world of Hex.

Wanda’s kids – Billy and Tommy – who was a part of her Hex magic world do not dissolve when she closes it. This is why Wandavision’s post-credit scene showed Wanda relaxing outside her cottage and another part of her holding the Book of the Damned in some kind of rage after she hears the voices of Billy and Tommy.

Wanda is going to steal the show! 🔥 #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/64ihqIsmgI — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) December 22, 2021

The interesting thing about this is that in the Marvel comics too, these kids have a very important role as the ‘Young Avengers’. This makes sense to the future plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe also.

We also saw Agatha Harkness caution Wanda that she has unleashed something very big.

So, Wanda is traversing through different universes to find her kids which is why the respective realities of all those universes are shattering and in turn, colliding and since she is a nexus being, all the universes she’s visiting is getting into some real danger.

Related: Doctor Strange, Loki And Wanda: Three Sorcerers To Come Face To Face In Multiverse

Doctor Strange on the other hand has to face all the bad press and guilt of doing something he barely has a clue about.

While Wanda is on her mission.

When the film releases in cinemas on the 6th of May, all this will be much more clear. Or maybe more complicated than ever?