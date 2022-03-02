Wanda Set To Reveal Marvel’s Longest Kept Secret In Multiverse Of Madness

A new theory by The Reel Rejects (Youtube) suggests that the mutants are already in the MCU but we didn’t know about them. How Wanda-ful!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce the mutants to the MCU. Is it? Apparently not. According to a new theory by Youtuber Greg Alba of The Reel Rejects (video below) says that they were always there but as a part of an alternate universe. How? Well, the Scarlet Witch has a lot of secrets.

Watch: X-Men & Mutants Were Already In The MCU But WANDA ERASED THEM?! Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

The rumors and theories regarding Doctor Strange 2 can form a universe of their own. And as the film comes closer to its release, the excitement seems to be surpassed by the theories. And when the trailer gave us a glimpse of Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, we completely lost it. But it’s not him that makes the film so much interesting but his connection with Scarlet Witch. And this is where it gets complicated but very interesting.

Wanda and House of M

The rumour of mutants being in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made rounds for quite a long time. However, it was WandaVision that gave us the thought. Remember how Wanda said “No” at the end of episode 2 and we all related it to Scarlet Witch’s House of M dialogue, “No more mutants”?

In the House of M event, Wanda aka Scarlet Witch wiped off almost all mutants and altered worlds and dimensions, i.e. the multiverse, in doing so. This is later stressed upon by Doctor Strange to Hank McCoy aka Beast who looks for a way to reverse the spell in X-Men: Endangered Species (one of the follow-up storylines to the House of M). Strange tells Hank that Scarlet has altered reality to the extent that it is almost impossible to draw a line between what’s real and what’s her alteration of it.

A Scarlet Witch Variant

From the trailer, we can now confirm that Wanda, or more probably a variant of her, will be the antagonist of Doctor Strange 2. The obvious reason why we mention a Wanda variant is that we see two of them face to face. But what makes this variant so dangerous? Well, Loki told us that a variant of any character or protagonist (in the MCU) is a potential multiversal threat.

So, to jot down the two deductions we make from the two above-mentioned paragraphs:

Scarlet Witch led to the annihilation of mutants and the alteration of the multiverse

A Wanda variant exists in the MCU (but not in the MCU timeline but an alternate one)

Greg of The Reel Rejects (Youtube) brings together these two deductions to say that Wanda has already wiped off the mutants (like her comic counterpart in House of M) but, and it’s a big but, she has done it in a different timeline; this Wanda is the variant we see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness i.e. the one with the scarred forehead (this can be a sign that she is drawing power from the Dark Dimension, like Mordo and his peers in Doctor Strange(2016)).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' producer teased that Wanda's journey of self-discovering shown in WandaVision will play into the unexpected surprises of the movie:



The reason why the Wanda of the MCU timeline couldn’t have done this is we practically see her become the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and the events of Doctor Strange 2 follow right after. Nothing else takes place in the middle that relates to Wanda.

What support this theory are Patrick Stewarts’ words to Strange in the trailer, “Let’s tell him the truth.” The truth seems to be how Wanda wiped off the mutants but only in another timeline that has them from the beginning. And voila! Mutants always existed in the MCU. So, it seems that we anticipated the House of M correctly but a year earlier.

The Eye of Agamotto and the Book of Vishanti

The Eye of Agamotto was the home of the Time Stone before Thanos destroyed it. But we find Strange using it in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. This means that it has its own powers other than being a magical safe for the Time Stone.

As for the Book of Vishanti, the last we heard the word Vishanti was in What If featuring Doctor Strange. In it, Wong cast the Guardian Vishanti heavy-duty protection spell to help Strange face Strange Supreme. And in the comics, The Book of Vishanti contains the most powerful white magic spells ever known. The Cosmic Circus pointed its presence in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster that Marvel released with the trailer. Look at Strange’s left hand and you will see an artifact right next to it. That is the Book of Vishanti.

Redditor MyTimeToShineHello in his leak stated that Doctor Strange and America Chavez will have to run away from interdimensional monsters and demons to retrieve a magic book that will help them counteract the Darkhold’s spells, thus fighting Wanda.

While the magic book mentioned is clearly the Book of Vishanti, Strange’s use of the Eye of Agamotto will not be to open gateways to other dimensions because we have Chavez for that. It can be possible that he uses it to travel to the Mirror dimension where he is in control. We will definitely see a lot of action in the mirror dimension too.

It seems that when both the artefacts prove futile, Doctor Strange will reach out for better help in alternate dimensions, thanks to Chavez again. This is where Doctor Strange will meet the Illuminati who will tell him about Wanda and the mutants. From then on, the plot will move ahead.

What’s in Store of Doctor Strange?

The movie will perhaps be full of such little details which will add to the upcoming MCU movies. It is unlikely that Strange will defeat Scarlet Witch at the end of Doctor Strange 2. She will probably return to her dormant state as the Wanda we have all come to know and like a lot.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases exclusively in theatres on May 6, 2022.