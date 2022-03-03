Wakanda Forever: What Lies In Store For Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

With a majestic official title ‘Wakanda Forever’, Black Panther 2 will build on its legacy

The second part of the movie was put on hold because of the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman in August last year. After a long series of developments, Black Panther 2 Release was finally announced under Phase 4 of MCU. To that end, the cast and crew of the film are yet to be officially announced and fans have already started many ruses around the possible lead cast in the movie.

The director Ryan Coogler has set forth the role of Chadwick Boseman as the King T’Challa not to be re-casted, to honor the memory of the late actor. Also, he denied any possibility of using CGI based digital clone of the late actor. That’s to say, the next highly anticipated and rumored possibility to cast for the next Black Panther of Wakanda is of the sister of T’Challa, Shuri, played by Letitia Wright. Let’s dig right into it to explore if there’s solid ground beneath this claim and who else comes next in line…

An Inordinate Legacy Left By A Great Artist

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler was released in 2018 with a big boom. Soon after its release, it was hailed as the best one yet out of MCU by the storm of fans. In the coming Avengers sequels after its release, Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman left an incredible impression on the biggest hit of MCU, Endgame. However, fate had something else written in its book for the future of the Black Panther franchise. Chadwick Boseman was succumbed to cancer and left a big space in the entire superheroes’ universe in August 2020.

Also this article also mentions Shuri getting a larger role, as I also told you.



Still hearing Shuri will be Black Panther alongside a male Black Panther.



Still betting it will be a new guy in the suit – I want M’Baku – and T’Challa will get killed at the beginning of the film. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 20, 2020

With his untimely death, fans had given up the hope that there would be any sequel of Black Panther in the future. Not to mention, it was really hard imagining someone else in the King T’Challa’s role. But the announcement made by Kevin Feige to bring Black Panther back to the screens with almost all of its original cast sure came out as a surprise. In an interview with Yahoo, Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) said that she was very satisfied with Kevin Feige’s decision and indicated that there could be an event in the movie honouring the memories of their late King T’Challa to give proper homage to Chadwick.

Future Tend To Stand With The Fearless..

Since we don’t have any confirmation about the next Black Panther yet, let’s look at all the possibilities. So, we have Nakia (fiancée of T’Challa), M’Baku (leader of the Jabari clan), Okoye (fearless general of Dora Milaje), W’Kabi (friend of T’Challa and husband of Okoye) and finally, Shuri (sister of T’Challa).

Now, in all fairness, unless they decided to bring Killmonger back somehow, Shuri is the only logical choice for the next Black Panther. As we have seen in the first part of the movie and its intro, the title of Black Panther goes from warrior to warrior.

So here are some facts about Black Panther 2 (Spoilers ahead)



-It's an ensemble piece with Shuri as the lead



-Riri is the linchpin



-Shuri will wear her own Black Panther suit in the movie, other characters too



-HOWEVER Shuri is NOT the next Black Panther — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 11, 2021

These Warriors have been emerging from the five clans of Wakanda for many generations. The last Black Panther, T’Challa was chosen by his father as his successor. It is only fair that T’Challa’s family and their supporters would want to keep the title in the family. Also, Shuri has already proven her warrior spirit in the Wakandan civil war and the war against Thanos so shouldn’t be a problem in Black Panther 2.

Moreover, many experts on the subjects have openly shown their favor towards Shuri. It’s highly unlikely that anyone will come to challenge her claim on the throne given that no drastic changes were to be made to the script. If all things happen as we are expecting, Marvel will soon have its first female black superhero ever on the big screen. With Black Panther and now Shang-Chi, Marvel has shown its appreciable interests in the racial diversification of MCU. So, it won’t be shocking to see Letitia Wright in the role of Black Panther in the coming sequel.

Conclusion

Nonetheless, looking at the contribution of Shuri in the first part of the movie and the Avengers sequels, we all have seen her fearlessness and strong commitment. She is more than capable of bringing quality humour to movies. On top of that, she tries hard to cover the space left by both, Ironman and Black Panther in her own way. I bet, we all are going to give her the same love and appreciation that we gave to our late King of Wakanda, Chadwick Boseman.

So what are your thoughts should Shuri take up the mantle in Black Panther 2? Let us know in the comments.