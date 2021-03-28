Voyager Station: Here’s How The World’s First Space Hotel Will Look, Feel And Smell Like

Wishes of the world’s space holiday enthusiasts are set to be answered as early as 2027. Here’s what a stay inside the first space hotel, aboard the planned ‘Voyager Station’, would look, feel, taste and smell like.

The Voyager Station is a quantum leap for the Space Tourism Industry, fueled by massive recent breakthroughs.

Orbital Assembly Corporation plans to pack the Voyager Station with ‘earthly’ 5-star amenities in the first-ever ‘Space Hotel’.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX could be the route for the Gateway Foundation to achieve its 2027 goal for the Voyager Station.

A look at what the future beholds for the Voyager Station and the Space Tourism Companies.

Voyager Station, the latest project by the Space construction company Orbital Assembly Corporation, is going to offer tickets to live the best sci-fi dreams in real life. The proposed space hotel will be launched into the low earth orbit in 2025. The Voyager Station is expected to be operational by 2027.

Latest Breakthroughs in Space Tourism Industry

Space has been one of the subjects of great curiosity known to mankind over decades. Followed by numerous space programs by different governments and private organizations, space is now approachable. Its enigma and mysteries are now well accessible to private citizens. Space tourism, mainly orbital space tourism, has only been conducted by the Russian Space Agency in the past few years.

With the Voyager Station, the enigma and mysteries of Space will soon be easily accessible to private citizens.

But this sector has seen some massive developments in the last decade. Several private space tourism companies have started sending their modules into space in the last few years. Richard Branson owned Virgin Galactic is among the pioneers in suborbital space tourism, offering spaceflights to self-funding space tourists. Similarly, the Axiom–SpaceX joint venture to launch the first all private crew into space unveiled new gateways for space tourism. With several other projects lined up for launch soon, the world is witnessing new histories being made. The “Voyager Station” is soon going to take its place in this list undoubtedly.

Watch: What goes into building a Space Hotel and how will the Voyager Station look like?

About Voyager Station

Orbital Assembly Corporation has recently revealed some of the new details about the floating space hotel, Voyager Station. The concept of a space hotel was first planned by the Gateway Foundation in 2012. Orbital was established to shape their dream into reality.

The model of this space hotel will be quite different in design from that of the International Space Station. The giant wheel-like structure of the “space wheel” will have 24 modules, each connected by elevator shafts. The whole structure will rotate to generate artificial gravity that will be similar to the gravity of the Moon’s surface. This space hotel will also house 44 emergency return vehicles equipped with automated flight controls for autonomous landing.

Some specs about Voyager Station:

11,600 m2 (125,000 sf) of habitable space in modules and access tubes

200m in overall diameter (ISS is 73m long and 109m wide)

Estimated mass of 2,418 metric tons (ISS: 419 tons)

Estimation volume of 51,104 m3 (ISS pressurized volume: 915 m3) pic.twitter.com/iuToy39GW7 — Orbital Assembly Corporation (@OrbitalOps) February 22, 2021

This structure of the Voyager Station will have more than 11,600 square meters of habitable space. This space features hotel suites, luxury villas, restaurants, gyms, and bars. According to the company’s website, artificial gravity will also allow the usage of amenities such as toilets, showers, and mattresses on beds. These amenities will function in a similar way as they do on earth’s surface. The module will be launched on a sun-synchronous polar orbit which will reduce the thermal stress effectively. The module will also be able to generate solar power almost ceaselessly. The risks of orbit degradation and space debris will also be minimal.

Our planned orbit and elevation for Voyager Station is 97 deg and 500-550 km. This is a sun-synchronous polar orbit that will reduce thermal stress and allow for almost continuous solar power generation. There, orbit degradation and space debris risk will be nominal. pic.twitter.com/DAIpr6Zp94 — Orbital Assembly Corporation (@OrbitalOps) February 11, 2021

This structure of the Voyager Station will offer over 11,600 square meters of sprawling habitable space featuring hotel suites, luxury villas, restaurants, gyms, and bars.

About 44 Starship launches will take place to send all the Voyager modules in the orbit. Upon reaching the orbit, these pieces will be assembled with the help of drones and pods. These different parts will operated by crews stationed in the Operation and Control Center located in the Inner Ring.

@elonmusk Looking forward to welcoming the @SpaceXStarship at the Voyager Station! Well, we'll probably need a few Starship launches in the first place to bring to orbit the pieces needed to assemble it 😉 Rotating stations in orbit are inevitable, our plan is to make it happen! pic.twitter.com/Cjh9MYHUUu — Orbital Assembly Corporation (@OrbitalOps) January 16, 2021

Future Plans for the Voyager Station

The design of this space hotel achieves the capability to house 280 guests at once. The hotel will also offer various recreational activities. Guests will be able to enjoy popular games in a low-gravity surrounding. The planned gravity ring of this hotel might become a research platform for various space agencies around the globe. The makers are wishful that the Voyager Station will present an unprecedented opportunity to access the intermediate gravity regime to the researchers.

The Voyager station will be able to house 280 guests at once.

It will be a rotating space station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity by increasing or decreasing the rate of rotation, the company says on its website. They also clarified that artificial or simulated gravity is essential to long term habitation in space. — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) March 4, 2021

The Voyager Station will also be open to Governments and other private space research organizations to operate their lunar training missions and other space training programs on its modules. Voyager will also house airlocks for the visitors which will allow them to experience private spacewalk.

Future of Space Tourism

The face of space tourism has been changing in a fast space, especially since the last decade. Private space tourism companies competing against each other to offer something better. Consequently, this sector is standing at its golden age right now. Axiom and SpaceX have announced their first privately funded crew for the trip to ISS earlier this year. OAC’s Voyager Station announcement will change the way the world has seen space tourism all these years.

These new projects are certainly turning our best Sci-fi dreams into reality. A hotel floating in outer space or vegetables growing in space modules has been the stuff of sci-fi books and movies, even till a few years ago. Now in 2021, we can surely count days to experience all these moments in reality. This will not only change the face of space tourism but will also bring space research to a new level.

A trip to this space hotel is going to cost about $5 million for a three-day stay. But with time, the rates will become more reasonable. Space tourists will be charged as much as a cruise trip or a trip to Disneyland!