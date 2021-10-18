Venom Feature’s A Secret Scene From Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections

First, Spider-Man and Venom coming together post-credit scene, and now Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a scene from The Matrix Resurrections.

What could be better than getting a sneak peek of an upcoming legendary movie, Matrix 4 in another fans-favourite movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and that too when it was no way near to be speculated, rumoured or expected.

“The Matrix Resurrections” shoot was so dominant in San Francisco that filming of the movie even found its way into the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” theatrical cut: https://t.co/SopFf3S2dK pic.twitter.com/LsAkWv0XWh — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 12, 2021

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE MEETS THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been a lot of exciting news and speculation from the time it was released in the US. Before the movie could be released worldwide, the fans already knew a lot about the post-credit scene.

The post-credit scene definitely took the world on a roller-coaster as it confirmed the meeting of Spider-Man and Venom soon in the future. But, the news that has come up now has added a surprising turn in the already going on roller-coaster.

Expecting to see Spider-Man and Venom sharing the big screen, no matter whether they are on the same side or not is pretty normal. But, experiencing a scene of Matrix 4 in Venom: Let There Be Carnage is completely unexpected and probably unintentional too.

Related: The Matrix: Resurrection Plot Leak Reveals New Timeline

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS SCENE MAY BE UNINTENTIONAL

The scene is unintentional as both of the movies didn’t intend to bring this scene and didn’t even know this might happen. Though Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Matrix Resurrections have completely different timelines of being released, they do have some same locations where they were shot.

Hence, the helicopters that appeared in Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be a part of The Matrix Resurrections, so yes it was a sneak peek in The Matrix Resurrections. Even the Location Manager Christopher Kusiak said in an interview with ScreenRant he and his team were very frustrated and had to deal with a lot while filming Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Video Credits: Watch Now

“Lots of stuff impacted filming. A lot of our driving shots went away because Matrix controlled all of downtown… We ended up moving a stunt up onto the top of the parking garage because we couldn’t get to the areas we wanted because of The Matrix. But if we would’ve been there first, it probably would’ve gone the other way.”

NO EASTER EGG OR SECRET CROSS-OVER

The entire “unintentional” The Matrix Resurrections scene that came up in Venom: Let There Be Carnage was weird and unexpected. But, still, the fans were on their toes that maybe it’s an Easter Egg that they missed and it’s signalling towards a power-packed crossover.

The rumours and speculations made the Matrix and Venom fans go crazy worldwide. The Matrix fans were already having a hard time waiting for the sci-fi movie coming after eighteen years, and in the midst of all that, speculations like these added to their hard time.

Now, when the entire helicopter scene from Matrix 4 is confirmed to be unintentional, the fans can relax if they didn’t see that scene as it was no Easter Egg. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is already in the cinemas, while The Matrix Resurrections will make its debut on 21 December 2021.