Americans Ditch The Mask With 4 Out Of 10 Fully Vaccinated

Fourth of July is the American Independence Day. Biden wants it to be the day the US reached herd immunity.

As of May 18, the US has fully vaccinated over 124 million people and another 158 million plus are partially vaccinated.

Around 1.8 million doses are being administered every day, considering the seven-day average.

At 38 percent currently, Biden targets vaccinating around 70 percent of the population by July 4th, the US Independence Day.

4 factors collectively answer why the US has emerged victorious in its vaccination program against the deadly coronavirus.

It was the beginning of December 2020 when The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had announced that the US had “entered a phase of high-level transmission” of the virus. And as the announcement came in, people in the US strictly started spending time at home. That Christmas was one of the quietest that they would have ever celebrated is another story.

In 2020, the US confirmed about 14.3 million cases and over 278,000 deaths which shook the world. With New York becoming the epicenter for Covid-19 misery, the city not only suffered from the shortage of masks and sanitizers, it faced an acute shortage of ventilators and oxygen as deaths piled up.

The situation was heart-wrenching but as President Joe Biden took charge on January 20, 2021, he prophesized to the people of America that a miracle was about to happen. Biden set a goal of 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days of office. That target was merely achieved in 58 days. Biden revised the target to reach 200 million shots and he again emerged victorious.

As of May 18, the US has fully vaccinated 124,455,693 people and another 158,365,411 are partially vaccinated. In a country with a population of 331.42 million, nearly 38 percent are fully inoculated. Biden’s vaccine policy is being touted as a tremendous achievement by observers. The president aims to inoculate 70 percent of the population by by July 4th. For Covid-19, an estimated 70% to 85% of vaccinated or immune population is required to reach the threshold for herd immunity.

The ultimate solution: Vaccination

When the country was reaching its peak of the Covid-19 crisis, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got emergency-use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2020. At the time, the country was suffering and mourning as the number of Covid-19 cases were rocketing since November. The US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology firm collaboration developed a vaccine that’s reported to offer the up to 95 percent efficacy. The other vaccine being used in the US, the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has also shown 94 percent effectiveness against the virus.

Our goal by July 4th is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot — and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. It’s another huge goal, and a serious step toward a return to normal.



Get vaccinated, keep following CDC guidance. We can do this. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2021

In February 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced that their single-shot vaccine had been approved by the FDA and was found effective for people aged 18 and above. The J&J vaccine is also a breakthrough for the global Covid-19 fight as it is reportedly effective against all the new variants that are coming up across countries.

J&J vaccine is a scientific breakthrough as it is reportedly effective against all the new variants coming up across the globe.

US’ “Ditch the mask” Policy

Joe Biden promised Americans that he will ensure that the country will be pandemic and mask-free soon. With the mass population getting vaccinated, the CDC announced new guidelines in April that specifically mentioned that “fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They can also go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with other fully vaccinated people”.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

Joe Biden has promised Americans the country will be pandemic and mask-free soon.

And with the country’s inoculation program moving from strength to strength, children aged 12 and above are now also eligible to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. With the move, the president aims to ensure that children and their parents feel safe while sending them back to school.

In the week since the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccines for adolescents ages 12-15, we've already administered more than 600,000 shots to this newly eligible group. — White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) May 18, 2021

Breaking the vicious circle – Biden’s Promise

The biggest advantage that the country has is a limited population. Since the population is less, it is easier to conduct the vaccination drive till the grass-root level. Nevertheless, four important factors collectively answer why the US has emerged victorious in its vaccination program against the deadly coronavirus.

The coordination among the medical team, the bureaucrats and the politicians played a vital role in vaccination drive’s roll out in 2020, even during Donald Trump’s tenure at the helm.

The vaccination program was designed to ensure that the country never faced any shortage at any point in time. However, the move of hoarding more shots than its population is a move that has been criticized by some overseas.

The healthcare system has taken up the responsibility to vaccinate every other person in the country. Vaccination stations, drive-throughs and hospitals are easily accessible near their homes to most Americans.

The travel restrictions imposed by then President Donald Trump in March 2020 from the European Schengen area and China. And now a Presidential Proclamation signed by President Biden banning entry of travelers from the UK, Republic of Ireland, Brazil South Africa, and India. This drastic step was taken to avoid the entry of the harmful virus strains into the country.

On Jan 25 the President issued a proclamation extending travel restrictions for foreign nationals present in the UK, Ireland, Schengen Area, Brazil, China, and Iran, and adding foreign nationals who have been present in South Africa, starting Jan 30. https://t.co/LwSz15Ryjz pic.twitter.com/ClAzopBhKX — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) January 26, 2021

With all of these cautious measures and success of the US vaccination program, Americans are now free to take off their masks while roaming around the streets, indoor spaces, and most of the public spaces. A mask is not a compulsion if the people are fully vaccinated. While the US is moving towards its new mask policy, other countries including Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and the UK have also eased out the rules for their citizens. With the right amount of efforts and planning put into place, the United States of America looks to have found an exit from the pandemic.