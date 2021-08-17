UN Climate Change Report Spells Out Humanity’s Doom

The IPCC report declares “code red” for humanity. Humans have caused irreversible changes to Earth.

The recent climate report by the U.N. has forecasted a damning future for the planet Earth and environmental experts are calling the report “humanity’s final wake-up call”.

Once a distant threat that was vehemently denied by the flat earthers, controlling climate change is no longer a choice, it is a “non-negotiable” need, now and here. The landmark report by the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have declared code red for humanity. It clearly states that some environmental changes caused by humans are “irreversible”, putting “billions of people at immediate risk”.

Highlights:

The landmark climate change reported billions of people at immediate risk due to climate change.

The global temperature to increase by 2.1 degree Celsius to 3.9 degree Celsius if left unchecked.

More than 500,000 acres of California land burnt by wildfire on Monday alone.

CO2 level highest in 2 million years of the planet Earth.

“The alarm bells are deafening,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

“This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

The last few months have made it crystal clear that the world is heading towards an exorbitant transition. A whopping 500,000 acres of California forest was burned down on Monday alone due to unprecedented heat waves. In a different part of the world, Venice’s St. Mark’s Square registered unusual increase rise in water level with tourists experiencing ankle-deep water.

Now, the major IPCC report written by more than 230 leading scientists from all over the world has stated out some startling predictions for the world.

The report has rendered the terms of 2015 Paris Agreement obsolete, saying that the earlier decided global temperature level can no more work in humanity’s favor. The Agreement set the target for the countries to endeavor in the direction of bringing the global temperature below 2°C, preferably 1.5° C.

However, according to the IPCC report, a climate warmer by 1.5° C alone can kill 8 percent of the plant species and 6 percent of insect species on the planet. So far, the global temperature has risen by 1.1° C.

Unfortunately, the world is not on the track to meet 1.5° C target either. Countries, instead, are heading towards 3° C increase or more, which is drastically high than the wake up.

Only two countries are on the track with Paris Agreement- Morocco and The Gambia.

If the trend continues, the world is going to 2.1 to 3.9° C hotter by 2100. This global warming level, needless to explain, makes it almost impossible for the current human civilization to thrive on Earth.

This global warming will last for decades with the rise in sea levels to continue rising for hundreds and thousands of years. One of the most heartbreaking revelations from the experts state that the Arctic will most likely be clean of sea ice in the next 30 years in at least one summer.

BUT THERE IS STILL TIME

The report, however, had a little bit of hope to still dawn upon the world. According to IPCC, there is still time to regain control over the climate change. But it all comes down to reducing the warming of the planet as much as possible.

The most crucial step in this direction is cutting down methane emissions in the short term and over all curb on the greenhouse gases.

In the wake of the increasing havoc due to climate change, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in November this year, is awaited with lot of hopes by the environmentalists.

It will take exceedingly ambitious targets and implementations for the world if global leaders wish to make the most out of whatever chances are left with us. The biggest role will be played by not just governments, but the companies and the capital markets.

One of the few ways of doing it is by phasing out fossil fuels and implementating of renewable energies at five times greater pace than what we have right now. THis also includes the development of new sustainable technologies urgently.

Europe, China, India among other countries have been witness to the ravages of heavy floods causing thousands of deaths and hundreds still missing. Wildfires, on the other hand, have gripped Greece, U.S., Canada and Turkey.

CO2 levels on in the present world are the highest since 2 million years on the planet. Methane levels have exceeded the track of past 800,000 years. The last 50 years recorded increase in temperature is the fastest in last 2000 years on the planet. Arctic sea recorded its highest ice melting rate in the last 1,000 years during summers of 2021. Consequently, sea level is rising at the highest level since the last 3,000 years.

Further, ocean acidification was never so high since the last 2 million years.