Ultron Will Return In Doctor Strange 2, Leak Suggests

After their debut in the Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ultron bots will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When we thought we could escape What If..? and go on to watch other MCU movies, Marvel made sure that if we want to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we watch What If..?

Ultrons will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to open the gates of the multiverse. Not as simple as it sounds, it means anything and everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can fly through those gates and be part of the movie.

The movie can be believed to be the most interconnected Marvel movie ever. It is being predicted to be so interconnected if you thought you won’t What If..? and still Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will make sense to you, you were completely wrong.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would probably bring in the most out-of-the-box and astounding crossovers of all time. While we thought Scarlet Witch appearing with Doctor Strange could be an amazing crossover, then we must know Marvel was just getting started and they have a lot in store.

The Ultron Sentries from the Avengers: Age of Ultron will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though Sub-Ultrons made a small cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming they were absent from live-action for a long time. Now, they are set to return from a different universe and meet Stephen Strange as the multiverse opens.

The Direct reports that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that there will be a course of interaction between Stephen Strange and the legion of Ultron sentries. For now, there is just one logical explanation to all this and that is the What If’s episode 8.

What If..? Episode 8 shows how Ultron beats the Avengers in 2015 and doesn’t stop there, they go on to take down Thanos so they can get their hands over all the six Infinity Stones. Once they get hold of those Infinity Stones they can go on their mission of expanding their robotic army and claim their supremacy in the world.

There are chances that as a result of the various universes coming together in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange will enter a universe where Zola would have successfully overtaken the Ultron army.

The Watcher and Agent Carter will also be there

There are no confirmations about these leaks and speculations as of now. So, unless Marvel Studios give an official statement or we get to know anything about the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, nothing firm could be said.

There are chances that the Watcher can also return to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and help Doctor Strange when he is struggling through multiversal wars. Agent Carter might also return with her shield and fight for the same cause.

Since the multiversal doors are open and the enemy can come from any of the doors, the multiverse army is probably going to be there to have Doctor Strange’s back. When there are endless doors to the multiverse, there are endless possibilities of anyone coming back from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To know what really happens and who really makes it through those multiversal doors it is a long way to go. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the theatres on 25th March 2022.