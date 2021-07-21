The Peculiar Case Of Trump’s Popularity Shapes In Dallas Conference

Trump and Republicans are alike. Sharper the criticize, louder the cheer.

Contrary to what the world thinks, the magic of the former president of the U.S. works in a strange way. While the Democrats might hold the conviction that calling Trump out for his anti-democratic, outrageous tenure in the White House will stain his reputation before people, it is actually the other way round.

Highlights —

Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas wrapped up on Sunday with Former President Trump’s address.

Republicans back the infamous election fraud theory with a plan to transport it further.

QAnon and reinstatment thought ideas openly publicised at the biggest GOP conference.

Democrats attack Republicans stating it is no longer a political affiliation after Trump.

The more you call out Trump for his transgressions, the louder his fan base cheers. And this stands true for not just the far-right-leaning American population but also for the majority of the Republican party that once gave America great Presidents like Roosevelt and Eisenhower. It is like being witness to the making of one of the biggest political cults of the United States ever.

The most recent fanfare of Trump’s undisputed political and civil fan following was witnessed on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

I don't know how to reverse the brainwashing of Trump supporters. At #CPAC he admitted if a poll doesn't come out the way he likes, he calls it fake. If he likes results, he says it's the best poll ever. And the crowd cheered! He just told you how he lies to you and you loved it! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 13, 2021

DALLAS CPAC WRAPS UP WITH BRINGING TO LIGHT TRUMP’S UNDISPUTED POPULARITY

If experts are to be believed, Donald Trump is the most popular president among the Republican base in history. And the Conservative Political Action Conference that wrapped up on Sunday, certified the fact without a doubt.

The three-day conference ended with Donald Trump’s speech that was cheerfully applauded by his Republican counterparts. There was nothing new about Trump- the usual signature diatribe rhetorics about election results-

“The entire system was rigged against the American people and rigged against a fair, decent, and honest election.”

However, the conservatives’ power-packed welcome and thunderous cheers implying stalwart support to run for the presidency again was what deserves a dialogue. The hall in Dallas was the testament to the fact that the election fraud claim is not just Trump’s obsessive fabrication. It is in fact, a well-built proposition gutted at the core of the Republican party that is most likely playing along what the extreme conservative American population likes to hear.

The crowd at the conference didn’t just welcome the flagbearer of the former president who is aiming at the White House one more time. It, in fact, even sold AQnon shirts, endorsing the extremist conspiracy theory that actually caused the most unrest under Trump’s tenure. Others were spotted distributing cards titled “7-PT. PLAN TO RESTORE DONALD J. TRUMP IN DAYS, NOT YEARS.”

Democrat and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins believe that Donald Trump has irreversibly changed the Republican party into something that is nowhere near a political affiliation-

“Donald Trump has fundamentally changed what the Republican Party stands for. The Republican Party today is an anti-science, divisive, culture war party,” Jenkins said. “No longer is it the party of business, of limited regulation. Now that party is the Democratic party.”