Trump’s Former Executive Fires Back, Says “He Should Be In Jail”

Barbara Res says Trump knew everything that happened his family business, including the alleged frauds and tax evasion.

Donald Trump’s namesake family business Trump Organization is succumbing into deeper trouble with each passing week. The company may now anytime face criminal charges in relation to the financial dealings of the owner and the former president Donald Trump. The Manhatten district attorney is on to concluding the long-running inquiry into the matter and will file the charges as soon as it concludes.

Any way out for Trump is shutting and this time, his company’s former executive has come out against him. Barbara Res, in conversation with Jim Acosta from CNN, said the Donald Trump “deserves to go to jail“.

To quote Res,

“As far as Trump is concerned: If they were to get evidence against Trump, it would be to the extent that really nothing major has ever happened, to my knowledge – and this is confirmed by other people that worked with him much later – that he doesn’t know about.”

She further added that Trump is “very deliberate, very measured, and very vengeful and he doesn’t follow the rules. He never did follow the rules.”

WHO IS BARBARA RES?

The Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is close to filing the imminent criminal charges against the former president’s organization and every evidence and statement in the direction is solidifying the case further. Barbara Res’ recent statement in a conversation with CNN was one such piece of evidence.

Res worked formerly at the Trump Organization as the EVP of construction and development. While working for 18 years in the former president’s family company, she oversaw the Trump Tower and his real-estate empire.

TRUMP’S ATTORNEYS TRYING TO STEER CLEAR OFF THE CHARGES

These charges, if filed, will be against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

According to the two-year-long investigation of Attorney Vance into alleged violation of New York laws by former president’s business, its CFO Weisselberg’s son Barry enjoyed perks without paying any taxes on them.

Barbara Res also commented on Weisselberg refusal to cooperate with the prosecutrs-

“Weisselberg, I’m surprised he’s not talking. I don’t understand. He can’t get a pardon – that sort of explains some of the other people – but Trump has something on him, I would imagine. It’s the only thing I can think of,” Res said. “If he does consider refusing to flip, and you know the expression flip implies guilt.”

One of the Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told USA TODAY in an interview that former president’s attorneys met with local prosecutors on Thursday to convince officials not to proceed with the charges.

“In my more than 50 years of practice, never before have I seen the District Attorney’s Office target a company over employee compensation or fringe benefits,” Fischetti said. “Even the financial institutions responsible for causing the 2008 financial crises, the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, were not prosecuted.”

AMPLIFYING TROUBLES FOR TRUMP

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating the potential frauds by the Trump Organization involving banks, insurance companies, taxes, etc.

However, Vance is not the only attorney trying to dig Trump’s skeleton out of the closet. Letitia James, a New York state attorney general has also started investigating a criminal probe into Trump Organization’s alleged fraudulent activities. James’ subject of investigation is to investigate if the company practiced overvaluation to secure loans and undervaluation to write off property taxes.