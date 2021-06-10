Trump Returns. Will Republicans Back Him In 2024?

Trump is not alone in the 2024 race. While no one can predict what the political landscape will look like in four years, the former POTUS faces tough competition from several Republican hopefuls.

Donald Trump is back. The 45th president of the United States, seemingly kicked off his 2024 presidential bid when he pushed Republicans at the recent North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention to support candidates who are loyal to him in the upcoming midterm elections.

“The survival of America depends on our ability to elect Republicans at every level starting with the midterms next year,” Trump charged early in a 90-minute speech to hundreds of Republican officials and activists gathered for the North Carolina GOP convention.

Flirts With 2024 Election Run

Trump plans to keep his political base engaged in the 2022 midterm elections signal his desire to seek the presidency again in 2024.

To begin with, he aims to garner support for Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller. Miller, a former White House aide to Donald Trump, is looking to oust Rep. Anthony Gonzales (who voted to impeach Trump during his second impeachment hearing this year).

His next is Jody Hice, who is serving as the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 10th congressional district since 2015. Hice aims to run against incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (who defied Trump by refusing to invalidate the state’s electoral votes).

“If the president feels like he’s in a good position, I think there’s a good chance that he does it. For the more immediate impact, there’s the issue of turning out Trump voters for the midterm elections. There’s a reason why they’re called Trump voters. They either don’t normally vote or don’t normally vote for Republicans,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told NBC News.

The King of (R)aces

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, a whopping 72% Republicans think Trump should run for president in 2024. However, after 100 days out of office, his ratings among all U.S. adults stands at 32% favourable and 55% unfavourable in the NBC News poll.

Do these survey results mean Trump could win a Republican primary but lose the 2024 presidential election?

“He will have a hard time building an infrastructure to win the general election. He could win the primary on his name alone. The problem is building a coalition of people among the light-leaning Republicans and independents. He would completely have to make a pivot of 180 degrees on his rhetoric. He would have to change and ask forgiveness,” a former Trump aide said on condition of anonymity.

However, Trump is not alone in the 2024 race. While no one can predict what the political landscape will look like in four years, Trump faces tough competition from a lot of Republican hopefuls including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

“The best time-tested way to run for president in three years is to bust your tail for your party in the midterm. None of that changes because of the spectre of a potential Trump candidacy,” Brad Todd, a Republican consultant, said.

To Be Or Not To Be?

Donald Trump has been out of office for more than four months. He is banned from popular social media platforms. Nevertheless, he has hardly been silenced. Trump, who has yet to explicitly acknowledge his defeat, is currently relishing the role of a king-maker.

It is not surprising, then, that he would like to use his upcoming rallies and events in Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Georgia to help bolster midterm candidates, energize voters, and elevate his chances of a potential presidential run.

While Trump has made no official announcement, he has already floated the idea to return to the stage.

“I got tremendous numbers. Nobody has ever gotten the numbers I got. No sitting president has come even close. There’s more popularity now then there was the day before the election because they see how bad things are at the border. They see what’s going on. They see that their guns are going to be gone, their Second Amendment. Their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof. Jobs are going to go out. Your energy independence is going to be gone. So I say this, I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity when he asked him “Are you running again in 2024? What are the odds?”