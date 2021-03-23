World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians In 2021 With Unimaginable Wealth

Ever wondered just how much the world’s top leaders are worth? These top 10 richest politicians in the world in 2021 boast a combined worth of more than $296 billion. They are some of the wealthiest individuals on Earth.

Politicians are elected to give up vested interests and serve people through thoughtful policies. But all over the world, some of the richest people are politicians. However, it doesn’t mean that their wealth comes through wrongful means all the time. Some of them are seasoned businessmen, while some have huge ancestral properties. But, some of them had humble beginnings, and their enormous wealth during their reign as politicians leave people wanting for their scrutiny.

World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians in 2021 | Combined net worth: 296 billion +

However, whenever a list of the wealthiest people on Earth is prepared, we see a lot of politicians making the cut in the top-100. Their multi-billion assets make people think that politics is a profession as good as a top-class business. Some of them took just a decade or two to gather wealth a common individual can only think about in their wildest imagination.

These 10 wealthiest politicians from around the globe have a combined net worth close to $300 billion.

Top 10 Richest Politicians in the World in 2021

Vladimir Putin, Russia

Vladimir Putin’s estimated net worth in 2021: $70 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

Vladimir Putin’s annual salary is just $187,000 per year, but his wealth is estimated to be $70 billion. Son of a factory worker mother and a conscript father in the Soviet Navy, Putin became Russia’s prime minister in 1999. Ever since he has held the position of either a PM or a President, and he has become synonymous with Russian politics. He allegedly has secret ownership stakes in many multi-billion dollar companies. He has allegedly used his position to acquire a 4.5% ownership stake in natural gas producer Gazprom, a 37% share in oil company Surgutneftegas, and a 50% share in Swiss firm Gunvor.

Watch: The Story of Vladimir Putin’s rise to Russian President and one of the world’s richest politicians

Vladimir Putin Biography

Full Name: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin Date of Birth: October 7, 1952

October 7, 1952 Education: Saint Petersburg State University (LLB), Saint Petersburg Mining Institute (PhD)

Saint Petersburg State University (LLB), Saint Petersburg Mining Institute (PhD) Occupation: Ex-KGB spy, politician

Ex-KGB spy, politician Political Position: President of Russia (2012-present)

President of Russia (2012-present) Net worth: $70 billion

$70 billion Political Association: Independent

Michael Bloomberg, United States of America

Michael Bloomberg’s estimated net worth in 2021: $54.9 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

He is the co-founder and the majority owner of the Bloomberg LP. At $54.9 billion worth, Michael Bloomberg is the wealthiest politician in the United States and 22nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list. He was the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, and briefly a candidate for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for US president. The 78-year-old is also a real-estate magnate and owns properties in upscale areas of Tier-1 cities.

Watch: 15 Unbelievable Things you don’t know about one of the world’s richest politicians Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg Biography

Full Name: Michael Rubens Bloomberg

Michael Rubens Bloomberg Date of Birth: February 14, 1942

February 14, 1942 Education: Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Business School

Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Business School Occupation: Media Entrepreneur

Media Entrepreneur Corporate Post: Co-founder & CEO, Bloomberg L.P.

Co-founder & CEO, Bloomberg L.P. Political Position: 108th Mayor of New York (2002-2013)

108th Mayor of New York (2002-2013) Net worth: $54.9 billion

$54.9 billion Political Association: Democratic Party

Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand

Maha Vajiralongkorn’s estimated net worth in 2021: $30 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

Maha Vajiralongkorn is the king of Thailand and has an estimated worth of $30 billion. His assets make him the wealthiest ruler in the world. He is the 10th ruler of the Chakri dynasty and the only son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. He was appointed the king after his father passed away in 2016. However, his coronation took place as late as December May 2019. The king is defamed for his colorful life and charges of corruption. He is currently facing protests across Thailand as people want Parliament to curtail his monarchical powers.

Watch: The Lavish lifestyle of Maha Vajiralongkorn, Asia’s richest politician

Maha Vajiralongkorn Biography

Full Name: Phrabat Somdet Phra Paramendra Ramadhibodi Srisinra Maha Vajiralongkorn Mahisara Bhumibol Rajavarangkura Kitisirisumburna Adulyadej Sayamindradhipeshra Rajavarodom Borommanat Pobitra Phra Vajira Klao Chao Yu Hua

Phrabat Somdet Phra Paramendra Ramadhibodi Srisinra Maha Vajiralongkorn Mahisara Bhumibol Rajavarangkura Kitisirisumburna Adulyadej Sayamindradhipeshra Rajavarodom Borommanat Pobitra Phra Vajira Klao Chao Yu Hua Date of Birth: July 28, 1952

July 28, 1952 Education: University of New South Wales, Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University

University of New South Wales, Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University Occupation: Monarch

Monarch Political Position: King of Thailand (October 13, 2016-present)

King of Thailand (October 13, 2016-present) Net worth: $30 billion

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s estimated net worth in 2021: $30 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

Often referred to as Sheikh Mansour, he is an Emirati politician who is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. His assets are estimated to be worth $30 billion. He is the chairman of the ministerial council for services, the Emirates Investment Authority and the Emirates Racing Authority. A professional rider, Mansour is the owner of Abu Dhabi United Group, a company that acquired Manchester City Football Club in 2008.

Mansour is the head of the IPIC which owns 71% of Aabar Investments and is used as an investment vehicle. He is also the owner of the Abu Dhabi Media Investment Corporation which partnered with British Sky Broadcasting to establish Sky News Arabia.

Watch: One of Middle-East’s richest politicians, Sheikh Mansour’s larger than life investments

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Biography

Full Name: Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Date of Birth: November 20, 1970

November 20, 1970 Education: Santa Barbara Community College, United Arab Emirates University

Santa Barbara Community College, United Arab Emirates University Occupation: Monarch and politician

Monarch and politician Corporate Post: Chairman of the Emirates Investment Authority

Chairman of the Emirates Investment Authority Political Position: Deputy prime minister of UAE (November 1, 2009-present)

Deputy prime minister of UAE (November 1, 2009-present) Net worth: $30 billion

Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei

Hassanal Bolkiah’s estimated net worth in 2021: $30 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

Hassanal Bolkiah is the 29th monarch and current Sultan and the prime minister of Brunei. He has a net worth of $30 billion. Bolkiah took over as monarch of Brunei in 1967 when he was 21. He is currently the longest-serving monarch in the world after Queen Elizabeth II of England. The monarch is known for his lavish lifestyle, but his passion for owning reportedly 7,000 cars drew nationwide criticism. He has more than 600 Rolls-Royces, 550 Mercedes Benzes, and 450 Ferraris in his car collection which has a combined value of $5 billion.

Watch: How one of the world’s richest politicians Sultan of Brunei spends his unimaginable wealth

Hassanal Bolkiah Biography

Full Name: Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah

Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah Date of Birth: July 15, 1946

July 15, 1946 Education: Victoria Institution, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Victoria Institution, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Occupation: Absolute monarch

Absolute monarch Political Position: Prime minister (January 1, 1984-present)

Prime minister (January 1, 1984-present) Net worth: $30 billion

Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Saudi Arabia

Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud’s estimated net worth in 2021: $20 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

He is a Saudi businessman, investor, philanthropist, and has assets worth $20 billion. He is the nephew of Saudi King Abdullah, and the grandson of Riad Al Solh, Lebanon’s first prime minister. Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud is the founder, CEO and 95 percent-owner of the Kingdom Holding Company, a Forbes Global 2000 company. He has a 420-room palace and the top three floors of Kingdom Tower. However, he was in news in November 2017 when he, along with many Saudi royals, was arrested in an ‘anti-corruption’ drive by the Saudi government.

Watch: The incomprehensible lifestyle of one of Asia’s wealthiest politicians Al-Waleed bin Talal

Al-Waleed bin Talal Biography

Full Name: Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Date of Birth: March 7, 1955

March 7, 1955 Education: Menlo College, Syracuse University

Menlo College, Syracuse University Occupation: Businessman investor

Businessman investor Corporate Post: CEO of Kingdom Holding Company

CEO of Kingdom Holding Company Net worth: $20 billion

6 of the 10 richest politicians in the world in 2021 come from two countries: Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s estimated net worth in 2021: $20 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

He is the seventh ruler of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has a net worth of $20 billion. He was appointed the Crown Prince in June 2012 and became the king in January 2015. He and his family own a media group and he also owns 10% of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group. He also serves as the minister of defense and has been the governor of Riyadh from 1963 to 2011.

Watch: Saudi King Salman’s trillion dollar empire and billion dollar worth

Salman bin Abdulaziz Biography

Full Name: Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Date of Birth: December 31, 1935

December 31, 1935 Education: Princes’ School, Riyadh

Princes’ School, Riyadh Occupation: Monarch

Monarch Political Position: King of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Minister of Defense

King of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Minister of Defense Net worth: $20 billion

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s estimated net worth in 2021: $18 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

He is the current president of the United Arab Emirates, the emir of Abu Dhabi, and the supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. His assets are estimated to be worth $18 billion. He is the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which manages $875 billion in assets, the largest amount managed by a head of a state. His family collectively holds a fortune of $150 billion. He was appointed the president of the UAE in November 2004.

Watch: The ultra-lavish lifestyle of one of Asia’s wealthiest politicians, UAE’s Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Biography

Full Name: Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Date of Birth: September 7, 1948

September 7, 1948 Education: Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Occupation: Monarch, politician

Co-founder & CEO, Bloomberg L.P. Political Position: President of the United Arab Emirates (November 3, 2004-present)

President of the United Arab Emirates (November 3, 2004-present) Net worth: $18 billion

Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s estimated net worth in 2021: $14 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

He is the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. He has a net worth of $14 billion. He is the owner of 99.67% Dubai Holding, a group that develops and manages several companies. Sheikh Mohammed is the man behind the transformation of Dubai into a global city. A lot of real estate projects – Dubai Internet City, Dubai International Finance Centre, Palm Islands, and Burj Al Arab hotel – were prepared under his supervision.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Biography

Full Name: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Date of Birth: July 15, 1949

July 15, 1949 Education: Bell Educational Trust’s English Language School, U.K., Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot

Bell Educational Trust’s English Language School, U.K., Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot Occupation: Monarch, politician

Monarch, politician Corporate Post: Majority owner of Dubai Holding

Majority owner of Dubai Holding Political Position: Prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (February 5, 2006-present), vice-president (January 5, 2006-present),

Prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (February 5, 2006-present), vice-president (January 5, 2006-present), Net worth: $14 billion

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud’s estimated net worth in 2021: $10 billion | World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians 2021

Appointed as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in 2017, Mohammed bin Salman colloquially known as MBS is a member of the Saudi royal family and son of King Salman. The 35-year-old, Crown Prince MBS is estimated to have personal wealth in the ballpark of $8-10 billion. He controls part of the royal family’s vast wealth, which is estimated at up to $1.4 trillion. Among Mohammed bin Salman’s possessions is believed to be a $500 million yacht, a $300 million French chateau, and the world’s most expensive painting, Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi. The Crown Prince bin Salman faced a global outcry over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who the CIA has concluded was assassinated on the prince’s orders.

Watch: The glittering lifestyle of Mohammed bin Salman, one of the World’s wealthiest politicians in 2021

Mohammed bin Salman Biography