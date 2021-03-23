World’s Top 10 Richest Politicians In 2021 With Unimaginable Wealth

Ever wondered just how much the world’s top leaders are worth? These top 10 richest politicians in the world in 2021 boast a combined worth of more than $296 billion. They are some of the wealthiest individuals on Earth.
Politicians are elected to give up vested interests and serve people through thoughtful policies. But all over the world, some of the richest people are politicians. However, it doesn’t mean that their wealth comes through wrongful means all the time. Some of them are seasoned businessmen, while some have huge ancestral properties. But, some of them had humble beginnings, and their enormous wealth during their reign as politicians leave people wanting for their scrutiny.
However, whenever a list of the wealthiest people on Earth is prepared, we see a lot of politicians making the cut in the top-100. Their multi-billion assets make people think that politics is a profession as good as a top-class business. Some of them took just a decade or two to gather wealth a common individual can only think about in their wildest imagination.
These 10 wealthiest politicians from around the globe have a combined net worth close to $300 billion.
Top 10 Richest Politicians in the World in 2021
Vladimir Putin, Russia
Vladimir Putin’s annual salary is just $187,000 per year, but his wealth is estimated to be $70 billion. Son of a factory worker mother and a conscript father in the Soviet Navy, Putin became Russia’s prime minister in 1999. Ever since he has held the position of either a PM or a President, and he has become synonymous with Russian politics. He allegedly has secret ownership stakes in many multi-billion dollar companies. He has allegedly used his position to acquire a 4.5% ownership stake in natural gas producer Gazprom, a 37% share in oil company Surgutneftegas, and a 50% share in Swiss firm Gunvor.
Vladimir Putin Biography
- Full Name: Vladimir Putin
- Date of Birth: October 7, 1952
- Education: Saint Petersburg State University (LLB), Saint Petersburg Mining Institute (PhD)
- Occupation: Ex-KGB spy, politician
- Political Position: President of Russia (2012-present)
- Net worth: $70 billion
- Political Association: Independent
Michael Bloomberg, United States of America
He is the co-founder and the majority owner of the Bloomberg LP. At $54.9 billion worth, Michael Bloomberg is the wealthiest politician in the United States and 22nd richest person in the world, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list. He was the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, and briefly a candidate for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for US president. The 78-year-old is also a real-estate magnate and owns properties in upscale areas of Tier-1 cities.
Michael Bloomberg Biography
- Full Name: Michael Rubens Bloomberg
- Date of Birth: February 14, 1942
- Education: Johns Hopkins University and Harvard Business School
- Occupation: Media Entrepreneur
- Corporate Post: Co-founder & CEO, Bloomberg L.P.
- Political Position: 108th Mayor of New York (2002-2013)
- Net worth: $54.9 billion
- Political Association: Democratic Party
Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand
Maha Vajiralongkorn is the king of Thailand and has an estimated worth of $30 billion. His assets make him the wealthiest ruler in the world. He is the 10th ruler of the Chakri dynasty and the only son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. He was appointed the king after his father passed away in 2016. However, his coronation took place as late as December May 2019. The king is defamed for his colorful life and charges of corruption. He is currently facing protests across Thailand as people want Parliament to curtail his monarchical powers.
Maha Vajiralongkorn Biography
- Full Name: Phrabat Somdet Phra Paramendra Ramadhibodi Srisinra Maha Vajiralongkorn Mahisara Bhumibol Rajavarangkura Kitisirisumburna Adulyadej Sayamindradhipeshra Rajavarodom Borommanat Pobitra Phra Vajira Klao Chao Yu Hua
- Date of Birth: July 28, 1952
- Education: University of New South Wales, Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University
- Occupation: Monarch
- Political Position: King of Thailand (October 13, 2016-present)
- Net worth: $30 billion
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates
Often referred to as Sheikh Mansour, he is an Emirati politician who is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. His assets are estimated to be worth $30 billion. He is the chairman of the ministerial council for services, the Emirates Investment Authority and the Emirates Racing Authority. A professional rider, Mansour is the owner of Abu Dhabi United Group, a company that acquired Manchester City Football Club in 2008.
Mansour is the head of the IPIC which owns 71% of Aabar Investments and is used as an investment vehicle. He is also the owner of the Abu Dhabi Media Investment Corporation which partnered with British Sky Broadcasting to establish Sky News Arabia.
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Biography
- Full Name: Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan
- Date of Birth: November 20, 1970
- Education: Santa Barbara Community College, United Arab Emirates University
- Occupation: Monarch and politician
- Corporate Post: Chairman of the Emirates Investment Authority
- Political Position: Deputy prime minister of UAE (November 1, 2009-present)
- Net worth: $30 billion
Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei
Hassanal Bolkiah is the 29th monarch and current Sultan and the prime minister of Brunei. He has a net worth of $30 billion. Bolkiah took over as monarch of Brunei in 1967 when he was 21. He is currently the longest-serving monarch in the world after Queen Elizabeth II of England. The monarch is known for his lavish lifestyle, but his passion for owning reportedly 7,000 cars drew nationwide criticism. He has more than 600 Rolls-Royces, 550 Mercedes Benzes, and 450 Ferraris in his car collection which has a combined value of $5 billion.
Hassanal Bolkiah Biography
- Full Name: Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah
- Date of Birth: July 15, 1946
- Education: Victoria Institution, Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
- Occupation: Absolute monarch
- Political Position: Prime minister (January 1, 1984-present)
- Net worth: $30 billion
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Saudi Arabia
He is a Saudi businessman, investor, philanthropist, and has assets worth $20 billion. He is the nephew of Saudi King Abdullah, and the grandson of Riad Al Solh, Lebanon’s first prime minister. Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud is the founder, CEO and 95 percent-owner of the Kingdom Holding Company, a Forbes Global 2000 company. He has a 420-room palace and the top three floors of Kingdom Tower. However, he was in news in November 2017 when he, along with many Saudi royals, was arrested in an ‘anti-corruption’ drive by the Saudi government.
Al-Waleed bin Talal Biography
- Full Name: Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
- Date of Birth: March 7, 1955
- Education: Menlo College, Syracuse University
- Occupation: Businessman investor
- Corporate Post: CEO of Kingdom Holding Company
- Net worth: $20 billion
6 of the 10 richest politicians in the world in 2021 come from two countries: Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia
He is the seventh ruler of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has a net worth of $20 billion. He was appointed the Crown Prince in June 2012 and became the king in January 2015. He and his family own a media group and he also owns 10% of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group. He also serves as the minister of defense and has been the governor of Riyadh from 1963 to 2011.
Salman bin Abdulaziz Biography
- Full Name: Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
- Date of Birth: December 31, 1935
- Education: Princes’ School, Riyadh
- Occupation: Monarch
- Political Position: King of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Minister of Defense
- Net worth: $20 billion
Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates
He is the current president of the United Arab Emirates, the emir of Abu Dhabi, and the supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. His assets are estimated to be worth $18 billion. He is the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which manages $875 billion in assets, the largest amount managed by a head of a state. His family collectively holds a fortune of $150 billion. He was appointed the president of the UAE in November 2004.
Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Biography
- Full Name: Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
- Date of Birth: September 7, 1948
- Education: Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
- Occupation: Monarch, politician
- Corporate Post: Co-founder & CEO, Bloomberg L.P.
- Political Position: President of the United Arab Emirates (November 3, 2004-present)
- Net worth: $18 billion
Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, United Arab Emirates
He is the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. He has a net worth of $14 billion. He is the owner of 99.67% Dubai Holding, a group that develops and manages several companies. Sheikh Mohammed is the man behind the transformation of Dubai into a global city. A lot of real estate projects – Dubai Internet City, Dubai International Finance Centre, Palm Islands, and Burj Al Arab hotel – were prepared under his supervision.
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Biography
- Full Name: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
- Date of Birth: July 15, 1949
- Education: Bell Educational Trust’s English Language School, U.K., Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot
- Occupation: Monarch, politician
- Corporate Post: Majority owner of Dubai Holding
- Political Position: Prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (February 5, 2006-present), vice-president (January 5, 2006-present),
- Net worth: $14 billion
Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia
Appointed as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in 2017, Mohammed bin Salman colloquially known as MBS is a member of the Saudi royal family and son of King Salman. The 35-year-old, Crown Prince MBS is estimated to have personal wealth in the ballpark of $8-10 billion. He controls part of the royal family’s vast wealth, which is estimated at up to $1.4 trillion. Among Mohammed bin Salman’s possessions is believed to be a $500 million yacht, a $300 million French chateau, and the world’s most expensive painting, Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi. The Crown Prince bin Salman faced a global outcry over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who the CIA has concluded was assassinated on the prince’s orders.
Mohammed bin Salman Biography
- Full Name: Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud
- Date of Birth: August 31, 1985
- Education: King Saud University
- Occupation: Monarch, Politician
- Political Position: Political Consultant, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
- Net worth: $8-10 billion