Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Packs Morbius, Venom, Miles Morales, Kraven The Hunter For The MCU

A new trilogy for Spider-Man in the MCU is a clear sign that more spin-offs from his world will gain entry into the live-action genre.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and its success have changed the minds of Marvel and Sony for the better. We now have confirmation that Tom Holland will star in a new Spider-Man trilogy set in the MCU. And our spider senses are tingling rightfully.

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home has turned the tables in favor of us as well as Disney. For a long time, Sony and Disney (then Marvel) have had a sort of argument over the rights of Spider-Man and its characters. It finally came down to the decision that after No Way Home, our friendly neighbourhood would have only one more MCU movie to his name. And, it was sheer providence that it took three Spideys to come together and stop us from bidding him farewell. Sony realized it. And so did Disney.

Watch: Spider-Man: Homecoming – Donald Glover Deleted Scene

Within 20 days of its release, we got the news that Spider-Man will get another trilogy in the MCU. And it was overwhelming. Not only because we will get to see him swinging more but also because of the many new spin-off characters that will now arrive from Spider-Man’s world. These include Venom, Morbius, Miles Morales, Vulture, Kraven the Hunter, Blade, and more.

Venom symbiote is in MCU

The most beloved of all the Spider-Man characters is undoubtedly Venom. He is one of the mainstays of Spider-Man mythos since his introduction in The Amazing Spider-Man #300. And now it seems that Venom will meet Tom Holland’s Spidey sooner than expected. This is evident from the post-credits scene of Venom 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home as well.

🚨Breaking Exclusive:- Sony is Interested to Make an Evil Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man with Venom Symbiote and make him fight Tom alongside Tobey's Spider-Men in a Future Film ! 🚨#SpiderMan Vs #SpiderMen pic.twitter.com/fZQJ3cEAfO — MCU_Updates🕷 (@vr_mcu) January 2, 2022

However, Tom Hardy may not return as he was sent back to his universe (Sony’s) from the MCU. This step was taken as a part of the deal between Sony and Disney where Sony would have rights over its previously owned Spider-Man characters, including Venom, while Disney would use Spidey for a limited period of time, the very period which has now increased by a new Spider-Man trilogy after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yet, a droplet of the symbiote was left behind which would take shape of another version of Venom in the MCU in the not too distant future i.e. the upcoming Spider-Man trilogy, hopefully. But if not Eddie Brock then who will the symbiote grab? Flash Thompson? Or maybe Peter Parker himself?

Black Spider-Man

The first mention of Miles Morales was in a deleted scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis mentioned his nephew to Spider-Man. In the comics, the nephew of Aaron Davis is Miles Morales. After this, the next proper mention of a black Spider-Man was in Spider-Man: No Way Home by Jamie Foxx’s Max Dillon AKA Electro. Both these mentions are proof that Miles Morales exists in the MCU.

10 Actors Who Could Play Miles Morales In The MCU https://t.co/HM3EmUNZIE — Matt Galati (@JourneyofJag) January 9, 2022

Furthermore, both Marvel President Kevin Feige and Sony producer Amy Pascal have stated their interest in developing a Miles Morales movie. In 2015, when Spider-Man was introduced to the MCU, Feige had stated that he will hold on to opportunities for Miles Morales to appear in the MCU sometime after Peter Parker. So, Miles’s arrival has been a long time coming.

Long-time Sony producer Amy Pascal in a November 2021 interview stated that plans are underway for a live-action Miles Morales movie. Now that MCU has finally established Spider-man, the upcoming trilogy can show him mentor Miles for the life of a superhero before retiring. Also, in this way, Tom Holland can bid a graceful farewell to his character and the MCU.

Morbius and Vulture

Morbius is more of an anti-hero than a villain in Spider-Man comics. Very popular among Spidey fans, his vampire nature also connects him to Blade, who too will soon arrive at the MCU. Morbius, however, belongs to Sony. Yet, we saw Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture in the Morbius trailer. Toomes was the main villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming that belongs to the MCU. So this is a sign that Morbius too might belong to the same universe. And if he doesn’t, with Sony in talks with Andrew for another Amazing Spider-Man movie, we may see Jared Leto’s Morbius come face to face with Garfield’s Spider-Man. We might even get Garfield’s Spidey and Hardy’s Venom go one-on-one in the rumoured upcoming TASM movie.

Related: Tom Holland’s Future Looks Very Bright With The New Spider-Man Trilogy

Mac Gargon

For those of you who do not know him, Mac Gargon is none other than Scorpion. We saw him in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He has even met Adrian Toomes as shown in the post-credits scene of the movie. Moreover, in the comics, he is also another host for venom. So, the very droplet that remained in the MCU can get hold of him in some way or the other. Or, he can show up as Scorpion in the upcoming Spider-Man trilogy too. After all, the scorpion tattoo on his neck does suggest his arachnid arc very clearly.

Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is another of Spider-Man’s long-time foes who will be introduced in his standalone spin-off film. Played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and set for a January 2023 release, it will be another of Sony’s ventures to introduce a Spider-Man villain alongside Venom and Morbius. With so much happening between Sony and Disney regarding the web-slinger, it only makes sense to consider that Kraven too will meet Spidey. Even Richard Wenk, who wrote the original draft of the script before it was handed over to Matt Holloway and Art Marcum in 2020, stated that the movie will show Kraven “come face-to-face with Spider-Man.” This Spider-Man again seems to be Garfield rather than Holland, but who knows.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME screenwriters confirm every MARVEL STUDIOS draft has had KRAVEN THE HUNTER at one point:https://t.co/reiiDdEUek pic.twitter.com/bmPsmoZyZA — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 8, 2022

The upcoming Spider-Man trilogy will bring in no less than a million more possibilities for Spider-Man spin-offs in the MCU. All that waits to be seen is how much Sony and Disney are willing to put on the table. And thus take forward the cinematic journey of our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.