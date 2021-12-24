Tom Holland And Zendaya Hints At Timothée Chalamet Joining Spider-Man 4

The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home is nothing short of spectacular. Marvel and Sony have ushered in a new era for the business of Hollywood. And while the entertainment world continues to talk about the movie, the production houses have confirmed another trilogy for Tom Holland starter.

"I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, 6 and finish when i’m 32 and never make another.”



The new Spider-Man movie has opened the door for the live-action Spider-verse. It has set a benchmark for other upcoming franchises that are trying their hand at the multiverse’s concept. And as Marvel Cinematic Universe has shown people an in-movie universe can be quite successful, managing intra-franchise crossover is quite a feat.

A New Spider-Man Trilogy

Both Sony and Marvel intend to take this partnership ahead to give fans many more Spider-verse stories. Sony has plans to develop an entire universe based on Spider-Man characters out of which we have seen Venom’s two outings and Morbius is set to debut soon. Furthermore, rumours are rife about Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man returning for ‘multiple projects.’ And even if none of that is fruitful we have at least Holland’s Spider-Man 4 to look forward to.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal were asked point-blank about web-slinger’s future. And their answer didn’t disappoint. Feige revealed,

Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next.

Speaking about his decision to make an early revelation about the project he further explained, “I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Spider-Man: Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.” Marvel’s head noted the 2019 event where media news broke out about the web-slinger not continuing his stint in the MCU. The news broke the internet and fans went crazy over the prospect. The event showed the studio fans can have serious ‘separation anxiety’ in case the Sony-Marvel contract comes to an end. Nonetheless, Feige, a fan of Spider-Man himself is making sure no such thing happens.

Prospect Of Spider-Man 4

Pascal further revealed to NYT, “At the end of the movie (No Way Home) we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”

In addition to the producers, the actors too are talking about their expectations from the upcoming instalment. In an interview for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon spoke about actors they would like to join in the MCU. Unsurprisingly, the name of Zendaya’s Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet came up and the trio had an excited response.

“People want him to be Harry Osbourne,” Zendaya echoed fan sentiment while Holland had a better idea. “He could be brought in as a friend that can turn into the villain,” he said. Though in the end, they found the idea quite funny as Chalamet is such a ‘nice’ guy. Interestingly, Timothee Chalamet auditioned for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming however the role went to Holland.

Whether Timothee Chalamet joins the Spider-Man gang or not you can see No Way Home in a theatre near you!