Tom Holland To Leave MCU After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Doesn’t matter Spider-Man: No Way Home is final in the Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland will return in Venom 3 and Avengers 5.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the final movie of the Spider-Man franchise. After the final movie, Tom Holland’s contract with Marvel Studios will come to an end, but that doesn’t mean it will be the last time we see Tom Holland in the signature Spider-Man costume.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME: LAST SOLO SPIDER-MAN MOVIE

Marvel is known to have a contract for three movies with any MCU superhero, so, this will be it for Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the final movie in the trilogy that started back in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and then its sequel in 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home were pretty popular among the MCU fans and in no time made Tom Holland, the fan favourite. The two earlier movies of the franchise also paved a smooth path for the last solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War before he finally got his own Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. After that Tom Holland reprised his signature Spider-Man role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the sequel of Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

GOODBYE TO THE HOMECOMING FRANCHISE

Though there were several conflicts between Sony and Marvel to prevent Spider-Man from not being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, every time Tom Holland was able to prevent the deal between two studios from falling. So, eventually, Peter Parker will be appearing in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home and other future MCU movies.

Tom Holland recently in an interview with Entertainment Weekly said that he is not sure if he will ever play Peter Parker again after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“We were all treating [Spider-Man: No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [Spider-Man: No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Tom Holland said it seems like the final time he is shooting with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. It seems like some last days on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And, he further said it was an emotional wrap-up for them after the scene was shot.

“We’ve been making these films for five years now. We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way. We’ve done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn’t know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

TOM HOLLAND IN VENOM 3 AND AVENGERS 5

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be the end of the Spider-Man franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is definitely not the end of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Marvel is known to bring new spin-offs anytime, so even if Spider-Man: No Way Home is the concluding movie, a new story can come up anytime.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know.”

Furthermore, as Tom Holland commented, different versions of MCU characters are always in the picture. So, a new version of Spider-Man can always come up with the Marvel Universe rapidly expanding, especially after the multiverse opening. Not to forget there are always cameos coming up in any Marvel movie, so Tom Holland appearing in any MCU movie has all the chances in the world.

Tom-Holland had made sure earlier that his fans know he will come along with Eddie Brock’s Venom soon in future. So, even when the signature Homecoming trilogy is coming to an end, Spider-Man is free to appear in Venom 3 and probably Avengers 5, which will come in the late future.

So, Tom Holland appearing as Spider-Man is not going to vanish anytime soon. The last movie in the Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on 17th December 2021.