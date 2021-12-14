Tom Holland Set To Quit Acting Future Spider-Man Trilogy In Limbo

While MCU fans were expecting another Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland might be choosing Pre-mid life crisis and quit acting. Holland who is 25 is considering the option of quitting acting as he says he is experiencing, “Pre-mid life crisis”. He is thinking of considering other options in his career other than acting, while he is at such a peak in his career.

The Spider-Man star said he is experiencing a "mid-life crisis at 25" after taking up acting at the young age of 11 😪 https://t.co/UjQq0lTXbW — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) December 10, 2021

No New Spider-Man trilogy

The actor has been playing Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and is undoubtedly one of the most popular MCU faces currently. He is going to reprise his role in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home and this movie is expected to be the best of the Spider-Man trilogy.

The people were all saddened by the fact that it will be the end of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU multiverse, but recently Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home had announced that Tom Holland is going nowhere and Sony and Marvel are planning to make another Spider-Man trilogy with the actor.

But, now not only the MCU fans are doubtful about Holland playing Spider-man, but the actor himself is considering quitting his role. Recently while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home he revealed his thoughts. Further, saying that he is considering going back to his roots and resuming dancing, as he did when he was a child.

“I don’t even know if I want to be an actor…I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things. Genuinely, I’m sort of … having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis.”

Is Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Ready To Go The Way of Garbo?: The actor, in the middle of yet another Marvel publicity tour, says he’s about ready to quit acting and return to his first love, dancing. – The Guardian (UK) https://t.co/nHDyT6M6dt pic.twitter.com/gSmhQFYApk — Amos Andre Mostert (@AmosMostert) December 12, 2021

Tom Holland wants to quit acting and experiment

In the interview, he didn’t stop there and revealed that he has signed up to play Fred Astaire in a biopic. The actor didn’t forget to acknowledge how all the Spider-Man roles in the MCU films have taken his future to another level.

We don’t know what this shift might bring for MCU and Tom Holland. We are yet to see how Spider-Man: No Way Home unfolds for Tom Holland and how it paves the path of a multiverse that will be explored even more in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though it’s hard to believe that Tom Holland will think of retiring from the MCU franchise so early, he doesn’t feel like playing the Spider-Man role when he reaches the 30 years milestone. He wants to experiment more and grab all the opportunities while he can.

Maybe its good if No Way Home marks the end

Tom Holland further adds that it would probably be good for the Spider-Man trilogy too to rest after the Spider-Man: No Way Home. He feels Spider-Man: No Way Home could be a “perfect storybook ending for this chapter” of the story.

“As always, I’ll be very eager to see what they come up with. But maybe we don’t top this movie. Maybe this movie is the perfect storybook ending for this chapter of ‘Spider-Man’.

Tobey Maguire had 3.



Andrew Garfield had 2.



Tom Holland will have at least 4.



A Spider-Man 4 starring Holland is reportedly already in development at Marvel Studios and Sony. https://t.co/wmgWifmMDc pic.twitter.com/kWNAt3wD9K — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 10, 2021

Right now, nobody knows what is going to happen with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though it has always been evident that the decision of Tom Holland will be majorly focused on what’s best for Spider-Man and what’s best for MCU.

The final chapter of the Spider-Man’s trilogy and maybe Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s last stand-alone movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theatres on 16th December 2021.

