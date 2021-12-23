NEWSLINE

Tom Holland Expects An Oscar Nomination For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland Oscar
ShrishtyM

Shrishty covers Entertainment, Lifestyle & Culture. A Marketing and Advertising graduate, she's keenly interested in writing and other storytelling formats. She nerds out about photo research and is interested in art direction, video production and superheroes. Awkwardly she also follows Arts and Movies and has extensively covered Fashion and Lifestyle beat. Her past stints include The Voice Of Fashion, Peepingmoon, Millennium Post, Hindustan Times and more.Hindustan Times and more.

Previous Article
11 Major World Events That Made History In 2021
No Newer Articles