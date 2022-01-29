Tom Holland ‘Making the Deal of His Life’ with Marvel and Sony

News from an industry insider says that Tom Holland is about to sign the deal of his life. Does this mean more Spider-Man for us?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was supposed to be Tom Holland’s last project as Spider-Man. After this, he would do only one crossover movie in the MCU. However, a tweet from renowned industry insider MyTimeToShineHello seems to say that Tom’s future as Spider-Man is far from over.

Twitter scoopster MyTimeToShineHello is a trusted insider who has earned reverence due to his specifics about Marvel BTS and especially Spider-Man: No Way Home. O January 24th, he tweeted the following:

Tom Holland is making the deal of his life — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 23, 2022

This single sentence contains huge possibilities for all of us Marvel fans. Here’s how.

Everything Began with the Deal

It’s tough to remind ourselves that there was a time when Spider-Man was about to leave Marvel forever. But the deal that Marvel and Sony made seems to have given Spider-man his well-deserved spot in superhero movie history. Today, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 6th– highest-grossing movie in human history with its global box office collection of $1.69 billion and rising.

However, back in September 2019, Mikey Sutton, of Geekosity, had stated that the plan for two more trilogies, other than the one we just experienced coming to an end, was already being talked over. One would be Peter in college and the next will have Peter as an adult. This means Tom Holland will have at least 3, if not 6, movies along with multiple crossovers in the future. For the crossovers, we can be Secret Wars, Avengers 5, even Morbius, and more.

The Future of Tom Holland

If everything above comes true, we are looking at at least 10 more years of Tom Holland as Spider-Man. By then, he will certainly gain the physical appearance of an adult much like Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We are not mentioning Tobey because he is way older. However, if two upcoming Spider-Man trilogies will show Tom’s Peter Parker in college and as an adult respectively, Tom’s age does make him apt for the plan.

Andrew Garfield has thanked fans following #SpiderManNoWayHome:



"I'm just really, for the Spider-Man fans out there, incredibly grateful to you guys for welcoming me back into the fold with such warmth and open hearts."



Garfield on his Marvel future: https://t.co/VUJW0Boxnp pic.twitter.com/uW7qhI3eZt — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 17, 2022

Will it be Sony or Marvel?

It is unlikely that Tom Holland will jump universes from MCU to SSU. However, just like Andrew Garfield came to the MCU from SSU for a cameo, Tom can also have his cameo or special appearance in SSU. And such appearances can begin with Morbius. Perhaps the delay of its release yet again might just be to add Tom’s cameo. We also have Kraven the Hunter upcoming where we can see him if not in Morbius.

As for MCU, Tom’s Spider-Man might soon face the Sinister Six. After all, we have all the ingredients for the recipe. We already have the Venom symbiote in the MCU along with Adrian Toomes’ Vulture, Mac Gargon’s Scorpion, and Michael Morbius. We also have Wilson Fisk who was introduced in Hawkeye. Spider-Man: Far From Home had a character Dmitri who worked for Nick Fury. In the comics, Dmitri Smerdyakov is Chameleon. That’s six. Although we do not know if MCU will use these or introduce new villains to add to the Sinister Six, the possibility of a sinister six movie is high. After all, Jared Leto himself mentioned a “sinister intent” for all the villains in the MCU. So, an upcoming Spider-Man trilogy can introduce more villains.

All these possibilities are based on what Marvel and Sony plan for Tom Holland. And if we do get a single trilogy, there are high chances that we will get the second one. The first one shall introduce the villains and the second one shall bring them together for a finale i.e. Spider-Man vs Sinister Six.

Meanwhile, Morbius hits theatres exclusively on April 1, 2022.