Tom Holland Isn’t Sure About Playing Spider-Man In The New Trilogy

Marvel’s Spider-man is on a streak to make headlines ahead of the release of a new iteration in the franchise, Spider-man: No way home. The upcoming escapade of Tom Holland that is already garnering unfathomable buzz with record-breaking ticket bookings and probable features of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-man in the multiverse is hopefully getting a renewal for another trilogy. But as riveting it sounds, there is a thorny issue that needs to be taken care of to turn this ambition into reality.

TWO WEEKS until worlds collide. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17.



🎟: https://t.co/5ApQTF7J6m pic.twitter.com/dMZsq23sXZ — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 3, 2021

Sony teases web-slinger’s future

Sony Pictures, which keeps the exclusive rights to produce Spidey movie have always been vocal about the future of Spider-man. But now as the release dates of No Way Home inches closer marking the end of the Homecoming trilogy, the future of the web-slinger was again turning hazy. To rescue the fans from the nonessential apprehensions, the former chairperson of Sony Amy Pascal stated her intentions in an interview with Fandango. She shares,

SPIDER-MONDAY ALERT: Sony Pictures & Marvel Studios will continue making #SpiderMan movies together & those movies will star Tom Holland. More in my exclusive conversation w/ producer Amy Pascal as tickets go on sale for #SpiderManNoWayHome at @Fandango https://t.co/KUybynjVny pic.twitter.com/WwhBOCPq61 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 29, 2021

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this [ Homecoming, Far from Home, and No Way Home] as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies… yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

If this pans out as envisaged, Tom Holland will be the first actor in the whole MCU saga to have six standalone films after Chris Hemsworth with four iterations in the franchise. With Thor: Love and Thunder being the latest addition.

Holland expresses subtle cynicism

For fans, undoubtedly, it will be a ‘Eureka’ moment to see more of web slingers charisma filled by Tom. But the pertinent question is Tom’s commitment towards the character. In an interview with GQ in November, Holland shared his plans for Spider-man. He says,

Maybe it is time for me to move on. And, as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.

He mentions as he gets older, he wants to live his life freely and not take the burden of decision-making so prematurely. He further shares, “I might start shooting [the Apple TV+ series] The Crowded Room and go, ‘You know what, this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.’ Or I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I’m 32, and never make another. I’m not sure what I want to do.”

Tom debuted as Spider-Man at the age of 19 in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the actor has portrayed the same role in five separate MCU films, making the upcoming instalment sixth. The actor has turned 25 and considering the frequency of the release of spidey movies, he will be well above 30 if the contract gets renewed. However, at present without official confirmation, nothing can be stated with certainty and much clearer development will be formed after the dust settles for NWH in the year 2022.

Spider-man: No way home drops in the theaters on 17th December 2021.