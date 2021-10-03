Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man Venom Crossover For Venom 3

Tom Holland indirectly confirms that his Spider-Man will meet Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock a.k.a Venom sooner than the fans expect.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on 1st October 2020 in the US and followed by its release Tom Holland has taken over Instagram to hype the movie. Probably, Tom was not just hyping the movie but indirectly telling the fans that all their speculations about Spider-Man and Venom sharing the big screen might come true. Ps. We Have THAT post-credit scene too!

Tom Holland via his Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/SUeb7m19u1 — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) October 1, 2021

Tom Holland’s smirk

Spider-Man is the superhero that is being shared by the production houses and while he is being shared Sony has started building its cinematic universe of Marvel Characters with utmost sincerity. Sony’s universe includes movies like Venom: Let There be Carnage, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.

Considering all of this the fans have always been very enthusiastic to see Tom Holland’s Spiderman and Tom Hardy’s Venom to be on the same big screen. Fans’ excitement was to the level that Tom Hardy had to urge fans to not spoil the movie surprises for others who choose to ignore all the speculations revolving around.

Venom 2 post credit scene officially makes Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock( Venom) part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by linking him with Tom Holland's Spiderman ahead of the Multiverse crossover in the upcoming Spiderman No Way Home!#VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/TDmJAHfYPQ — Lonely (@JoviaTrisYvaine) October 1, 2021

No matter what Tom Hardy urged, now Tom Holland has taken over Instagram and started fueling these rumours. Holland congratulated Andy Serkis, Tom Hardy, and Sony for the movie release and teased about the rumours with a smirking emoji saying, “are the rumours true.”

Spoiler Alert! Venom 2’s Post credit scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been released just in the US and UK fans still have to wait till 15th October to see what happens in the movie. But, the people who have watched the movie say that the post-credits scene signals a successful crossover between Venom and Spider-Man.

A leak on the venom 2 post credit scene#VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/E3ZBUQfpRo — Shifaan (@Shifaan2005) September 30, 2021

Towards the end of the movie when Woody Harrelson’s Carnage is defeated the true identity of Tom Holland’s Eddie Brock a.k.a Venom is revealed and now Eddie is on the run escaping the world. While escaping the world Eddie Brock and Venom are hiding in a hotel on an isolated island where Venom shows Eddie some of his unusual powers.

The scene is followed by some unusual light flashes like it was there in Loki when the sacred timeline was breached. Rumours and speculations suggest that those flashes represented the multiversal breach and what happened after these flashes was totally unexpected.

Eddie Brock and Venom landed in a hotel room in front of the TV where JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jamesson was revealing the identity of Spider-Man as Peter Parker as in the concluding scenes of the Spider-Man: Far From Home.

BREAKING NEWS!

Venom 2 Post Credit Scene + Audience Reaction!! pic.twitter.com/e3WMezu0VE — Ayyyple (@Ayyyple1) September 29, 2021

Spider-Man will See Venom soon

Post this scene it is official that Spider-Man and Venom are connected and they will share the screen sooner or later. Theories suggest that they might share the screen sooner than fans expect. There are chances that Venom might appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home and complete the Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: No Way Home already has Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Fox’s Electro, and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. So if Venom becomes a part of the Sinister Six and accompanies these villains it sounds completely legit. Also, since the multiversal doors are open, bringing villains from any universe and timeline won’t be a challenge.

Spider-Man No Way Home : Tom Holland confirme le crossover entre Venom et l'homme-araignée https://t.co/MaOD4QieM1 pic.twitter.com/Dbrfjao0dq — Le Minion (@LeMinionOFF) October 2, 2021

But, then the chances of this happening are imperceptible as if this happens Venom wouldn’t probably get the hype it deserves. So, it would be fair enough to believe that Tom Hardy’s Venom will meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the next Spider-Man standalone movie or Venom 3.