Tom Cruise’s Iron-Man Variant To Step Into Robert Downey Jr’s Shoes

In the latest, Tom Cruise is rumoured to join the MCU as the new Iron Man AKA Tony Stark. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse is open. This makes his arrival imminent in Doctor Strange 2. New fan art has added sparks to the rumour that Cruise will don the Iron-Man suit. However, imagination sparks from reality and after pre-screening of Multiverse of Madness rumour mill is buzzed with word that the reshoots are happening to add multiple cameos from actors who couldn’t do it earlier. And Cruise’s name is taking prominence.

Iron-Man is hands-down one of the most beloved characters in the MCU. And it was providence that Iron-Man would kick off the MCU. However, that Robert Downey Jr. would be cast as Tony Stark was a truth far from home. During that time, Downey was dealing with a lot of personal issues. His past was already entangled in drugs and alcohol. Marvel was in no way going to cast him in a movie.

Watch: NOBODY HAD THE CHANCE TO BE TONY STARK – RDJ’s Brutal Honesty on Screen Test

It was director John Favreau who fought for him. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Favreau said that Marvel stated that “under no circumstances are we prepared to hire him for any price.” But Favreau persisted and today, Iron-man AKA Tony Stark is unimaginable without Robert Downey Jr.

From Marvel’s POV, it was Tom Cruise who would put on the metal suit of armour. Before Downey, Cruise was approached to play the role, something he clearly denied. “It’s not happening. Not with me, no … They came to me at a certain point and, when I do something, I wanna do it right. If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know it’s gonna be something special. And as it was lining up, it just didn’t feel to me like it was gonna work. I need to be able to make decisions and make the film as great as it can be, and it just didn’t go down that road that way.”

Iron-Man Variant in the Multiverse

Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame. However, in What If we saw that variants of superheroes exist. And with variants now a clean possibility in the MCU, any superhero has a chance of return.

Spider-Man: No Way Home showed this big time with Tobey and Andrew back in their Spider-Man avatars. So it is possible for virtually any Marvel superhero character you can imagine arriving at the MCU. This is what has led to further implications regarding the much anticipated Spider-Man villains, be it variants or otherwise. So, it is also possible for Tony Stark to be alive in an alternate universe too. This is what the rumours, and by extension, we, are counting on.

🚨Big Buzz:- Tom Cruise is Set to Make an Appearance in #DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness as an Iron Man Variant🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZGfg7jHwaD — MCU_Updates🕷 (@vr_mcu) January 8, 2022

Maverick in the MCU

In September 2021, well-known Marvel Insider Daniel Richtman reported the return of live-action Iron-Man to the MCU. He stated, “I hear they are considering a bunch of interesting cameos for Strange to play different versions of characters we know. One example I heard of is Tom Cruise as Tony Stark from another Earth.”

With these words in mind probably, Artist Rahan Nejraoui made a fan-art of the Top-Gun star in the suit of armour.

The Doctor Strange sequel will be MCU’s step 2 in the exploration of the multiverse. And it will be a lot more huge in its glamour than even Spider-Man: No Way Home. And to have Tom Cruise play Tony Stark variant is certainly a way to add to that.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release exclusively in theatres on May 6, 2022.