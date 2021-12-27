Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man returning in Spider-Man 4

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will not only return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but Spider-Man 4 also.

MCU fans were certain that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be huge, but it turned out to be even bigger than anyone could have expected. The movie had the second-biggest opening in history, surpassing Avengers Infinity War. Maybe the movie would have even surpassed Avengers: Endgame too, if not for the pandemic.

BREAKING: An appearance of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in #SpiderManNoWayHome isn’t the last one! pic.twitter.com/qIb2bwS9Vj — MCU Source (@MCU_Source) December 25, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s amazing team ups

Spider-Man: No Way Home came with a full-fledged team-up of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. When the multiverse was cracked open, the five signature Spider-Man villains came back from their respective universes along with the three Spider-Men from those universes.

The team-up of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange was not the only team-up, the bigger team-up was caused by the multiverse effect. The team-up of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men.

Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 deserve to be made now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/RXBnGoZZaK — Diana. (@HailMother) December 18, 2021

It was rumoured for a very long time that the three Spider-Men will come together on the same screen. Though the speculations and rumours had made it pretty sure that this would happen, the fans were still over their toes when this actually happened.

Tobey Maguire will stay in MCU

Now, when the three Spider-Men are here together, it would be a shame if they just leave like this. So, the big news here is that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is not yet done, he is here to stay and the MCU fans will get to see him again, not once but twice.

FandomWire, the source that scooped all the three Spider-Men will come together in Spider-Man: No Way, also reported Tobey Maguire will be a part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The chances of Maguire appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel are high as it is being directed by Sam Raimi, who also directed Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Spider-Man 4 is already in production

There is hardly any news of Maguire’s role in the Multiverse of Madness. But, moving from the Doctor Strange sequel, there is a huge piece of news that suggests it would just be the start for Maguire in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We have learned that Sony is currently revisiting the idea of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 in a new way. https://t.co/HeTuumwMdc — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) December 22, 2021

Tobey Maguire will just kick start his journey in the Multiverse of Madness and later will return with his Spider-Man 4. Furthermore, GFR’s sources suggest that Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire is already in production with Sony. Though there is nothing concrete about the news yet Giant Freaking Robot suggests that it’ll be an animated movie like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

An animated feature like Into the Spider-Verse

There are chances that Spider-Man 4 will be an animated movie and walk in the footsteps of the Oscar-winning, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Being an animated movie it could be speculated that the movie will revolve around the childhood of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

The decision, as always, stays in the hands of the two production houses, Sony and Marvel, if Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire will see the light of the day. The huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and fans going crazy seeing the old Spider-Men might help the production houses to decide in fans’ favour.

"Spider-Man 4" (Tobey) in progress. "The Amazing Spider-Man

3" in negotiation.

Tobey Maguire confirmed on "Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness".

"Spider-Man 4" (Tom Holland) confirmed!

Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn arriving at MCU.

Want more Spider fans? pic.twitter.com/x5ZZdTKNTk — Mysterious Hero (@TheDirectUSA) December 19, 2021

MCU fans waited for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 back in 2011, after the success of his Spider-Man 3 in 2007. MCU fans had lost all hope till now, but now Spider-Man: No Way Home’s success might bring Sam Raimi back with Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire.

The only movie out of the two that’s final is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which might star Tobey Maguire too, is scheduled to release on 6th May 2022.