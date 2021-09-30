To Kill Or Keep Ben Affleck’s Batman – DC’s Big Dilemma

After two outings as Batman, Ben Affleck might be making his final appearance as the Dark Knight in Andy Mushietti’s The Flash. So what will be the best approach for DC? To kill a fan favourite casting and erase him or keep him alive for if and when Zack Snyder returns to finish his Justice League saga.

WATCH: LETTER TO BATMAN | JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE FLASHPOINT PARADOX

Video Credits: Flashback FM

WILL THE FLASH BE BEN AFFLECK’S FINAL APPEARANCE AS BATMAN?

While initially it seemed like Ben Affleck would make his final appearance as Batman in The Flash and his character would either be killed off or given a scene that would imply that he won’t be the main Batman in this universe. But since then the situation has changed. While some scoopers are still saying he will be killed off, others are saying that he will just be exiting the theatrical DC universe and will make his Batman vs Deathstroke movie for HBO Max and return for Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2& 3 if and when Discovery decides to restore the Snyderverse.

Reminder:

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before.”

Dir. Andy Muschietti on Ben Affleck's Batman in #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/j5GHrjFYiS — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) September 27, 2021

SO WHAT WOULD BE THE BEST COURSE OF ACTION FOR DC?

The best course of action for DC would be to not end a fan-favourite casting. The cyclical nature of things is fascinating, while people were very negative when the casting of Ben Affleck as Batman in Batman Vs Superman was announced, now people want more of his Dark Knight, especially the canceled Batman vs Deathstroke. His journey from a broken version of Bruce Wayne to a hopeful leader to Justice League was something really special, it would be a shame if his character was killed off.

On the contrary, if DC really wants to move on from the Snyderverse there would be no bigger statement from DC than to kill the leader of Justice League. But that step seems too extreme even if Michael Keaton’s version will be the Batman to lead the DC universe next.

THE CANCELED BATMAN VS DEATHSTROKE PROJECT

A plot very famous from the Arkham Knight games, Ben Affleck’s movie was supposed to be a battle of wits and strength against Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. The movie would be about Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, taking revenge on Batman after he learns that an event caused by the Dark Knight escalates to the point of Wilson’s son getting killed in the process. He becomes Deathstroke and takes an oath to seek revenge for his son.

Ben Affleck’s Batman Returns November 4th 2022.#TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/P5Uumg0Xb8 — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) September 22, 2021

Deathstroke then teams up with Jared Leto’s joker and destroys Bruce Wayne’s personal life bit by bit causing him to go insane. It is even believed that there was a draft in which Deathstroke kills Batman’s loyal butler Alfred in his thirst for vengeance. The movie would have featured an epic fight sequence which would culminate the ending.

WATCH: BATMAN VS DEATHSTROKE FIGHT SCENE

Video Credits: GameClips

MATT REEVES TOOK OVER THE BATMAN PROJECT

This movie was canceled after Ben Affleck left the Batman project after Zack Snyder exited DCEU. Instead of this DC decided to make The Batman with Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson which is scheduled to release next year.