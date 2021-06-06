Tiger Woods Rehab Update: How Soon Will The GOAT Return To Golf

Tiger Woods was fortunate to have escaped the worst after his brutal car crash back in February. But he is now undergoing extensive rehabilitation on his way to recovery.

In the early hours of February 23, 2021, the 45-year-old golf icon was involved in a devastating car crash in South California. After multiple surgeries, Tiger Woods has been in rehab for months with prevailing uncertainty revolving around his career and future as a golfer. That being said, Woods finally opened up about his accident, shedding light on how he has been dealing with the rehab. Fans have been supportive all along, hoping that he makes a speedy recovery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva stated that speed was the main reason for Wood’s single-car rollover crash. He also said the 15-time major champion was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash. His vehicle rammed into a tree at 75 mph after having crossed over to the road’s wrong side. Villanueva said that Woods did not seem to be impaired in any way while driving and would not receive any citations for the accident. The officer believed that Woods might have inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake, as there was no evidence of braking.

“This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Tiger Woods said about his injuries

The Latest on Tiger Woods’ recovery

As of now, Woods is in rehabilitation, working towards complete recovery after his accident. In his interview with Golf Digest, he opened up about the same and spoke about it for the first time. His fateful accident had him hospitalized for nearly a month. This experience was completely different for him. Woods mentioned in the interview that he had experienced rehab processes before because of his past injuries but nothing like the one now. Having said, he remained silent when asked about him playing golf again. Even before the accident, Wood’s health was a reason for concern. Last December, he had undergone a microdisectomy, which was his fifth back procedure. Keeping that in mind, his status for the master was already questionable.

Golf may not be on Wood’s mind in near future. The 45-year-old mentioned that the pain was nothing like he had felt before. The accident injured his right leg severely requiring immediate surgery and might need more time to recover. Reports from Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre’s chief medical officer, Anish Mahajan, MD added that he suffered significant orthopedic injuries including comminuted open fracture in the two main bones in the leg i.e. tibia and fibula bones, which had shattered and broken through the skin along with smaller injuries to the ankle and foot. Still not clear whether further procedures would be necessary to regain full mobility and strength in his leg.

Back on his Feet

After the surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Woods was transferred to Cedars Sinai for weeks before returning to his house in South Florida in March. Since then, Tiger Woods’ rehab has only continued. He even posted on Instagram a picture of himself with compression shock on his leg and holding crutches.

His fans have poured in good wishes for him in Instagram. While Woods is getting better, it seems that he is far away from being 100% healthy. He even admitted that his physical therapy has been keeping him busy. He stated that he is taking one day at a time and he is only focused on one goal at the moment: walking on his own. Woods has expressed immense gratitude to all his supporters from within and outside of golf, which has given him the motivation to do his best every day.

Will Tiger Wood’s career continue after the brutal accident?

Woods, in his illustrious career, has won 82 PGA Tour events. He has also undergone five surgeries in his career. He missed nine months of the game after an ACL reconstruction. The golf player has not answered any questions on whether he intends to play competitive golf again.

While Tiger Woods is focusing on working on his rehab, fans and other athletes have only prayed for his speedy recovery.