Thor And Aquaman Set For Their Villanious Downfall

There is a huge benefit when you are one of the leading men for the biggest comic book franchises which is that you get to be villains for other big franchises. Recently we have seen both Jason Momoa who is known for Aquaman join The Fast and Furious franchise and now Chris Hemsworth known for Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has joined George Miller’s Mad Max series.

Jason Momoa in to Join Vin Diesel In ‘Fast And Furious 10’

Chris Hemsworth is the baddie in Furiosa

Initially, George Miller was not even interested in casting Chris Hemsworth for Furiosa but was very interested after seeing him after a casting interview. “George saw Chris initially as a courtesy and then fell in love with the idea,” Voeten said to SlashFilm. “He’s going to play totally against type, the lead baddie. Unfortunately, we’ve got to find all of our other characters that aren’t around anymore: a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer, and a few others.” Voeten has written a book about Miller’s Mad Max movies.

Furiosa will be a standalone story that will dive into the origins of the character previously portrayed by Charlize Theron before crossing paths with the eponymous antihero of the mothership franchise but now Anya Taylor-Joy will play the role. The film will be star Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Burke.

Furiosa is set to debut on May 24, 2024, the Mad Max prequel will again be written and directed by George Miller.

Chris Hemsworth is confirmed to play the main villain in 'Mad Max: Furiosa'



Jason Momoa is excited about playing The Bad Guy

After the departure of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from the Fast and Furious family, the franchise has been lacking in star power for quite some time now. While franchise regular Jason Statham adds some much-needed British badass, he doesn’t have the aura of The Rock. John Cena was added to the family in the previous movie Fast and Furious 9 and the box office returns were very good for the film. But now, they will go to the next level after Aquaman himself Jason Momoa has joined Fast and Furious.

"I'm gonna go do 'Fast 10,' that's gonna be fun… I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy." – Jason Momoa | https://t.co/SpSRAowrR9 pic.twitter.com/vCzUShIOTc — IGN (@IGN) March 3, 2022

Aquaman star will bring the star power Fast series has been missing since The Rock has left

Momoa seems to be excited about the prospect of playing a bad guy in the Fast franchise. “I’m gonna go do ‘Fast 10,’ that’s gonna be fun … it’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while,” said Momoa. “Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy.”

Plot details for the tenth movie in the Fast franchise are being kept under wraps, the Aquaman actor will face off against Dominic Toretto’s family. The film will be directed by Justin Lin who had also directed the previous instalment F9 as well as Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to release on May 19th,2023. Jason Momoa will be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which will be released later this year on December 16th and Chris Hemsworth will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder which will release this summer on July 8th.