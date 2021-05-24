Third Covid-19 Wave Imminent: How To Shield Your Family

According to experts, the third wave of Covid-19 could bring a similar or even a bigger catastrophe if discipline in following the safety guidelines is not adhered to.

The year 2021 can be termed as a “Year of Puzzles” as the deadly Covid-19 virus has clawed the whole nation with the ferocious second wave. Right from the administration to medical infrastructure, all the systems were seen collapsing and no one could do anything but just watch this dire state. On May 9, the country recorded its highest number of cases that went over 400,000 to take the total tally of the cases to over 25 million. The second wave is more infectious than the first one that started gripping the country in 2020 because of the mutation of the virus.

Since the viruses are constantly changing, this was no surprise to the scientists that the Covid-19 virus will be mutating and creating various versions of itself. The “double mutant” which is now found in India is named B.1.617 and it carries 13 mutations. K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser has clarified this strain as “insidious asymptomatic transmission” and this can be controlled if adequate measures are taken, following guidelines, testing and treatments take place timely.

In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place.



India’s future needs for the present Modi ‘system’ to be shaken out of sleep. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2021

While the country was still coping with the devastating effects of the virus, the talk of a third wave has kicked off. It is believed that the next wave will be affecting children below 18 years of age. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has stated that the new Singapore variant can become the third wave in the country and is harmful to children. Now it is not clear when the third wave will arrive but if the planned guidelines are executed it may not affect the entire country. It is vital that precautionary measures are to be taken at the state and district levels.

सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है।



केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

Brazil saw over 2000 kids die of covid and mothers giving birth to still borns. We need to be prepared in India regardless of a third wave. If there is one – will it impact kids more? Here's my report with inputs from Dr @brianwahl @DrEricDing and @drkiransays1 https://t.co/mdkpmVSpDZ — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) May 23, 2021

Need for Covid-appropriate behavior

There is a story to this virus and it is simple to grasp. Some people have developed a natural immunity against the virus and some people with the vaccination. But when the immunity will fade away, it is going to strike back and there is only one thing that will stop the virus from doing so. That is by following a Covid-appropriate behavior. Thus, instead of interacting with other people, attending gatherings among hundred others, not wearing masks, we all must think of how we all can stay indoors and avoid going out unless it is a contingency.

If that is followed in a disciplined way, a large number of people will get vaccinated. However, the Serum Institute of India has already made a statement saying that it is not possible to vaccinate the whole nation in 2-3 months as it will take 2-3 years to vaccinate the entire world. Since India falls under the two most populated counties in the world, many challenges need to be tackled. Having said that, in this case, all we can do is instead of panicking and living in fear, practice all the measures such as social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel, disinfecting high-traffic surfaces, not circulating unverified information, and every other thing that we dedicatedly followed in 2020.

Anticipating the Chaos

We all witnessed with our naked eyes, the kind of devastation that has caused to the people physically, socially financially, emotionally, and mentally. People dying outside of hospitals while waiting for the oxygen cylinders and to be treated were some of the disturbing scenes that no one of us would want to replay or re-live. Therefore, to break the chain of transmission, there are only two options that are in front of us today: Get treated with antiviral drugs if you are infected and secure yourself through vaccination. These two options should be considered as a priority to save yourself from the third wave. Since the virus intelligently starts the chain of transmission, infecting the susceptible population, it keeps doing that till every other vulnerable person is infected and then it starts to fade its effect.

As of May 22, only 3% of the population, that is, 41,622,881 are fully vaccinated and 149,219,616 people which comprise 10.9% of the population are partially vaccinated. This number must rise rapidly with the effective implementation of the plans. Since the clinical trials of Covaxin for the age group of 2-18 are already in talks. It would turn out to be an achievement if the trials become successful. But India does not have much time, and everything needs to be paced up and getting vaccinated should be everyone’s priority