The World’s 10 Most Powerful Women 2021

While patriarchy still continues to clutch gender norms worldwide, some women are paving the way towards unparalleled glory.

Gender barriers might still prevail around the globe but these women on our list of most powerful in the world are ruling the world with iron glove. Women have been pioneering leadership roles in a multitude of industries – politics, technology, automobile, banking, fashion, and more. Although glass ceilings still continue to curb the freedom of millions of women around the globe, renowned female entrepreneurs, head of states, and philanthropists are paving exemplary ways for little girls across the world — ‘The article carries inspirational quotes from these most powerful women 2021 of the world’

The 10 Most Powerful Women In The World 2021

From the U.S. electing its first female vice president to women-led IPOs collecting billions in the stock market, tides are turning worldwide. These 10 most powerful women of 2021 on our list are the trailblazers who swift past all the obstacles of society, even as the pandemic turned our lives upside down.

This most powerful women 2021 list is on the basis of four criteria —number of people that these women impact with their purpose, the amount of wealth they own, how diversified their impact is and how freely they can use their power to influence others.

Here’s The 10 Most Powerful Women In The World 2021

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

My mother would say, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last. Kamala Harris — Powerful Women Quotes

The first female vice president of the United States is the most powerful woman in the world according to the list. She took hold of the office on Jan 20, 2021 and became the first woman, first person of colour, first South Asian-American to be elected for second most powerful position in the country.

Harris’ achievements doesn’t end here. In 2016, she became the first Indian-American woman in the U.S. Senate, preceded by the title of ‘the first woman and first woman of colour to become the Attorney General of California’.

Heading the world’s superpower nation of more than 334 million people, VP Kamala Harris broke multiple patriarchal and racial barriers during her entire career. Born in Oakland, California to Jamaican-Indian parents, Harris has amassed $7 million in net worth.

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Everything I’ve ever thought about doing has been, in some sense, about helping people. Jacinda Ardern — Powerful Women Quotes

World’s youngest head of state, 38-years-old Jacinda Ardern has carved a rare space in the political scene of the country with her kind and empathetic approach. Not just in her home country, Ardern has gained global popularity for her unifying and cooperative leadership in contrast to the divisive, conceited governance around the world.

In 2020, Ardern was reelected for her second term as the Prime Minister of New Zealand with a landslide victory.

She has been widely admired for the handling of multiple challenging situations during her tenure, from COVID-19 outbreak to mass shooting.

Ardern has also redefined female leadership norms in politics. She not only attended the office while being pregnant, but also took mere six weeks of maternity leave. Challenging the stereotypes by announcing that her husband will be the stay-at-home dad. While leading the nation of roughly 5 million people, Ardern has become the poster girl of women empowerment.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Union

I’m privileged because I can defend myself. Millions of women that are hurt every day, cannot. Ursula von der Leyen — Powerful Women Quotes

Europe’s most powerful woman, von der Leyen is a German politician and physician elected as the head of European Union on Dec 1, 2019. Born in Belgium, Ursula had a remarkable career graph in German politics before being appointed for the most powerful position in the whole of Europe.

This is the first time in the history that EU appointed a woman for a position responsible for the legislation of 700 million Europeans living on the continent. Before being elected as the head of continent, von der Leyen served in Angela Merkel’s cabinet from 2005 to 2019 – the longest cabinet tenure ever. She has formerly worked as the defense minister of Germany and was strongly seen as the most deserving successor of Angela Merkel.

She is famed for boldly favouring LGBTQ+ rights in Poland and across Europe while also giving a tough fight to Russia in its efforts to annex Ukraine.

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

My definition of ‘innovative’ is providing value to the customer. Mary Barra — Powerful Women Quotes

The first female CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra‘s indispensable contribution to the automobile industry has also made her one of the most powerful women in the world.

Barra is the first woman ever to be the chief executive of any automobile company in the world.

Currently, General Motors is the leading automobile company in the world that sells vehicles under four of its core brands – Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. It generated a whopping $137 billion in revenues for the fiscal year 2019 and has sold more than 8 million vehicles so far. Barra’s automobile company employees 164,000 employees at present and has recorded sales in more than 15 countries.

With the base salary of $2.1 million, Mary Barra is estimated to own a net worth of close to $194 million.

Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan

Taiwan is the Republic of China, the Republic of China is Taiwan. Tsai Ing-wen — Powerful Women Quotes

In 2016, Taiwan elected its first ever female leader, Tsai Ing-wen who is also the first unmarried president of Taiwan. Ing-wen has emerged as a powerful global figure due to her overt and bold stand against China’s efforts to control the island nation. Apart from establishing firm relations with U.S., she is also stimulating nation’s economy into industries such as green energy and biotech.

Tsai Ing-wen was also widely praised for her approach in the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Due to her progressive economic policies and upfront outlook in dealing with China, Ing-wen was re-elected in 2020 with a 57% majority.

Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline

People regret far more what they don’t do rather than what they do. Emma Walmsley — Powerful Women Quotes

In 2017, Emma Walmsley became the first female CEO of a major pharmaceutical company. After taking up leadership of the 300 years old company, Walmsley has undertaken major restructuring program aiming at saving at least $500 million a year. Former stints of Emma Walmsely involve working for the beauty conglomerate L’Oreal for 17 years.

Prior to becoming the CEO and Board Director of GSK, Walmsley joined the company in 2010 to handle the Consumer Healthcare, Europe. She is also an independent director of the Microsoft board since Dec 2019.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Women are leaders everywhere you look – from the CEO who runs a Fortune 500 company to the housewife who raises her children and heads her household. Our country was built by strong women and we will continue to break down walls and defy stereotypes. Nancy Pelosi — Powerful Women Quotes

Nancy Pelosi first joined the Congress at the age of 47 and went on to becoming the first female leader of major political party after being elected as the Speaker in 2007. Pelosi began her third term as the Speaker in 2019 after Democrats took the hold of the House in 2018.

One of the most landmark moment in Pelosi’s career was the proceeding of impeachment of Former President Donald Trump in 2019. Nancy Pelosi is often referred to as the most powerful female member of Congress ever, shepherding critical trillion dollar stimulus packs and impeaching the Presidents.

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup

I am a working mother. I always joke with my team and say I have three boys at home: I have a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 59-year-old. Jane Fraser — Powerful Women Quotes

Jane Fraser is the first woman ever to serve as the chief executive of a major Wall Street bank, making her one of the most powerful women in the world. In the 23 years of Citigroup’s history, Fraser is the first woman ever to fill the position of CEO. She has formerly served as the president of Citigroup and CEO of Global Consumer Banking after joining the company in 2004.

One of the major highlights of Fraser’s career was saving the Mexican subsidiary of Citi from the money laundry scandal when she just filed the position of the CEO.

Christine Lagarde, President of European Central Bank

I have a theory that women are generally given space and appointed to jobs when the situation is tough. Christine Lagarde — Powerful Women Quotes

Executive chief of the European Central Bank, Lagarde is the first woman to fill the position since the inception of the bank. As the head of the European Bank, she is the leading figure of the continent’s monetary policies, steering it past the financial havoc of COVID-19.

Prior to joining the European Central Bank in 2019, Lagarde headed the International Monetary Fund between 2011 and 2019, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

Christine Lagarde has always been vocal about the gender norms in the financial sector. During the 2008 crisis, Lagarde pointed out “groupthink” in an industry dominated by males.

Apart from being the first female Managing Director of IMF and first female President of European Central Bank, Lagarde was also the first female finance minister of France.

Karen Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health

We learned during the pandemic that when we work together, we can conquer the impossible. Karen Lynch — Powerful Women Quotes

In February 2021, Karen Lynch took up the leadership position of world’s leading health service company, CVS. Lynch joined the firm in 2018 when CVS completed its landmark Aetna acquisition worth $70 billion. The company is currently managing the highest number of independent COVID-19 testing camps in the U.S.

Leading the team of more than 300,000 employees, Lynch steers the efforts of the Fortune 4 healthcare company that caters to more than 100 million through more than 9,900 pharmacies and over 1,000 MinuteClinic and HealthHUB locations. Prior to joining the company, Karen also served as the president of Cigna and Magellan Health Services.

