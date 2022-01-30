The Real Reason Matt Reeves Wanted His Batman Out Of DCEU

As the release date for The Batman comes closer, the cast and crew behind the film are doing a lot of interviews and the director Matt Reeves has revealed what he really thinks about the DCEU and how he eventually landed on Robert Pattinson to play the Dark Knight.

The Batman- Main trailer

How Reeves select Robert Pattinson as his Batman

The process of casting an actor for Batman is a tough one. Not only should the actor absolutely fit the vision of that particular Batman, but he should have a good amount of love and passion for playing The Dark Knight, as it is one of the most challenging superhero roles.

Ben Affleck and Christian Bale have often been vocal about how taxing the role is. Luckily Reeves didn’t have to face any trouble in casting his Batman, as Robert Pattinson was a huge fan of the character. The Planet of the Apes director also says that the 2017 film Good Time convinced him to cast the former Twilight star.

Reeves was encouraged by Pattinson’s performance in Good Time

“Of course, the idea was to make him a younger actor,” Reeves says in an interview with Esquire. “And in the process of writing the movie, I watched Good Time, and I thought, okay, he’s got an inner kind of rage that connects with this character and a dangerousness, and I can feel this desperation. And I became dead-set on it being Rob.

Speaking about Pattinson he further revealed, “I had no idea if Rob had any interest! Because, of course, he had done all of these indie movies after he established himself in Twilight. So when Pattinson heard about the casting while shooting for Christopher Nolans Tenet he certainly had to audition. Reeves reveals “He’d heard that we were doing this and got excited about the idea that there was going to be another version of this character. And so when I met him, and he read the script, we talked for a long, long time and I realised, ‘This guy is a massive fan’.”

With vengeance comes trouble. See #TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/EqBlIS6TTX — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 21, 2022

Affleck was initially set to act and direct The Batman

Matt Reeves lucked out with Pattinson. But initially, that was not the case when Affleck was attached to the project. Back in 2017, the Argo star was supposed to write and direct the Batman but later bought in Reeves to direct his script. But it never quite worked out as Affleck then quit the role altogether, even though he returned as the caped crusader for Zack Snyder’s Justice League [2021] and for the upcoming The Flash.

ANNND… finally qc’d the movie in stunning #DolbyVision with absolutely astonishing #DolbyAtmos sound. Thank you, @Dolby, for blowing my mind! Can't wait for people to see #TheBatman in #DolbyCinema! pic.twitter.com/fSr1Y0DuCA — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 21, 2022

Why Reeves kept Batman out of original DCEU continuity

“Ben [Affleck] had been working on a version of the script,” Reeves says, “and I said, ‘Here’s the thing: I respect that the DC Universe has become an extended universe and all the movies were kind of connected. But another Batman film – it shouldn’t have to carry the weight of connecting the characters from all those other movies. I didn’t want them in there.”

It seems like Reeves never really cared about any other character aside from Batman. While WB did give in to his demands of leaving The Batman out of the DCEU, it seems the trade-off was a lack of budget. While 100 million budget is certainly nothing to be ashamed about, it seems pretty less considering most of the DCEU movies are made on a budget of around 200 million dollars.

The Batman premieres worldwide on March 4th this year.