Private Space Billionaires Are Having Blast While Planet & People Are Bearing ‘COST’

Highlights —

Branson-Bezos-Musk trio battling rapidly towards the space domination ambitions.

Billionaires fueling the private space trend leaving behind a planet almost depleted.

More than dozen companies fueling the commercialization of extraterrestrial world, changing dynamics of space industry.

Orbital economy on boom but at what cost?

The race to space is on. Three billionaires are battling to exit the periphery of the Earth, looking to dominate the lesser-known world with billions in their pockets. While some are rejoicing Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk’s extravagant stints outside of the Earth, everybody is missing the point that billionaires’ obsession with space is the beginning of a new era- the boom of human outreach in the space and orbital economy on Earth.

Branson, Bezos and Musk- Trailblazing a new era

It all sounds straight out of science-fiction. A handful of ultra-rich businessmen, building their own spacecraft, setting off to space just for recreation, and making legacy back on earth. The world has come so far as to no longer rely on the governments to carry out space missions with vague, almost suspicious objectives.

But science fiction never really shows the real cost that the world and nature suffer while building an ultra-tech world where everything is possible. Now that humans are bringing their extraterrestrial vision to shape, there are a lot of consequences following the path.

After all, it is a zero-sum game.

The zero-sum game of humanity’s extraterrestrial ambitions

When billion and trillion-dollar companies evade taxes on Earth, the G-7 committees launch global tax deals, lawsuits are filed by authorities, and citizens run anti-tech campaigns on social media, preaching equitable distribution of wealth. Ironically, when the billionaire founders of these billion-dollar companies build their spacecraft to go on space excursions, critics miss out on extremely crucial points to bring under scrutiny.

This is the eruption of a new era in multiple ways. The first being, a never-seen-before expansion of the space economy. Richard Branson went on a space excursion in his company Virgin Galactic’s crewed spaceflight. Jeff Bezos is soon to fly too on Blue Origin’s New Shephard rocket. Elon Musk is endeavoring to settle human colonies on Mars. And if anything, this personalized branding by the Founders of the 21st-century space companies is the biggest marketing tool of the space economy.

The space is now open to the private market where people with paramount wealth and necessary resources can fly outside the Earth, purposelessly. Back at Earth, their companies are privatized and investors who can never physically be part of space excursions and are happy being part of the process by investing in these companies.

There are more than dozens of such space companies that are growing larger with privatizations. These companies are commercializing the orbits of the earth at an unimaginably high speed. And while it all looks harmless, there is so much that we are missing.

A distraction that we don’t need

Back on earth, the planet is falling apart. People with massive wealth are using it for 10-minute million dollar flights to space. Alternatively, this money could be used to speed up the zero carbon mission, amplify renewable geoengineering, and maximize innovation to increase green cover.

However, very little of that sort is happening. Instead, the most famous billionaires are endlessly increasing their carbon footprints while even leaving some in space now. All along the way, they are serving as an example for the entrepreneurial generation.

The Private Space

More than $10 billion have been invested into the space sector between 2005-2015. The liberalised privatisation of space industry technically began in hte 1980s and the regulations were only introduced in 1990-2000s. Before these years, governments of the nations reserved the extraterristrial ventures solely for research purposes, dig deep into the mysteries of the world and thus, mark their intellectual supremacy. Whatever, the ultimate goal maybe, it helped the world to progress into the space research while saving itself from any activity that left carbon footprints outside earth for no significant reason.

Currently, the entire space industry is worth somewhere around $350 billion. This number is projected by Morgan Stanley to rise up to $1 trillion by 2040.

The three major sectors from where the space economy receives most of the money are satellite manufacturing, manufacturing support ground equipments and the launch industry.

However, the extensive privatization of space has drastically changed the dynamics. Not only organizations like SpaceX are endeavoring towards the unreal missions like tweaking the natural habitat of Mars to habitat human, now billionaires are visiting space, just to see Earth from up above.

And while it sounds like an achievement, its technically messing with the universe that lies outside the planet. Most of these operations work with the purpose of leveraging the extraterristrial potential for the welfare of Earth. However, the new emerging ventures which are actually the playfield of ultra rich, are problematic.

They not only cause an unnecessary expenditure that only leaves carbon footprints, it also paves a road for similar league of entrepreneurs who hardly care about their broke planet.