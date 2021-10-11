The Punisher Is Coming To The MCU But Jon Bernthal Might Not

Jon Bernthal could probably be the first superstar to come from Marvel TV series on Netflix to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sources suggest a series for The Punisher is in making, though it might not continue where the Netflix TV series ended. However, the actor has recently cast his doubts.

NOT “JUST” RUMOURS THIS TIME

The rumours of any Marvel TV series character coming to Marvel Cinematic Universe from Netflix is an everyday process now. Not a single day passes when some fan or some source would speculate that Charlie Cox will return as the Daredevil or Bernthal is all set to be the Punisher again or it’s about time we saw Krysten Ritter reprise Jessica Jones.

This time the piece of information, the rumour has come from legit sources like Geekosity and Small Screen which suggests that all the three superstars, Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal, and Krysten Ritter are in negotiations with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise their respective roles.

Sources suggest that a series is in making that will star the Punisher and MCU wants Jon Bernthal to play the character. This series won’t be like the one that’s on Netflix, it will have its own storyline and eventually coincide with the other MCU superstars.

BERNTHAL HAS HIS DOUBTS

However, in a recent interview with Forbes, the actor has cast his doubt as he wants to ‘do it right’. He said, “…It’s just about if they do [Marvel Studios] do it, are we gonna be able to do it right? Is it gonna be dark enough? Is it gonna be gritty enough? Are we gonna give the fans, and the folks that this character means so much to, are we gonna give them what they deserve? And if the answer is yes, man oh man, I would love that.” The actor’s doubts certainly come from the ‘kid friendly’ nature of Disney and Marvel’s content. MCU is yet to announce an R rated show or movie which has been a widely discussed topic among the fandom.

Further, talking about the fate of the show he said, “As far as going on in the future, it’s a character that I really feel like I have sort of in my bones and in my heart. I’m really grateful that I had the opportunity, and what sort of happens in the future isn’t about whether they want to do it or not again.”

THE SCRIPT FOR THE PUNISHER REBOOT IS READY

The Punisher with his skull-shaped t-shirt is one of the most famous symbols ever emerged from any TV series. The character started as a complete villain but after Daredevil season 2, it became obvious that the Punisher was a protagonist. Though his path was inspired by violence and blood, different from Daredevil, he was one of the good guys.

Seeing the way Bernthal carried the character and lived the character of Frank Castle, MCU would try everything to sign him for the role in the Punisher reboot. And, thinking about who is the character that deserves to move from the Marvel TV series to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first character that comes up is the Punisher.

Earlier, there were chances that Punisher might debut and have a cameo in the Moon Knight series. But, now with this rumour coming, there is nothing fixed about his cameo. Talking about the Punisher reboot, some sources suggest that the script for the new series is already ready. The production has not started yet as Bernthal is still discussing the terms of his contract.

RETURN OF THE PUNISHER’S SIGNATURE SKULL

No matter what the new Punisher series comes up with, what’s important is the series is happening. Regardless of the role of Frank Castle, it is a big relief that Bernthal will return with his signature Punisher skull.

The fans have been waiting to see Bernthal reprise his role since the second season for Punisher came to an end. Sadly, this is not the first time the internet is flooding with rumours of Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle. So, all that we can do is hope that this rumour brings the Punisher back, fighting all the antagonists that come in his way.

While there is nothing official on Jon’s return right now, his schedule is pretty packed up. He will star in the upcoming series The Premise, The Many Saints of Newark. Later he will star in The Unforgivable, Sharp Stick, and American Gigolo.