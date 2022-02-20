NEWSLINE

The Power Of The Dog v Dune: The Battle Of The Best At Oscar 2022

Kshitij Shokeen

From philosophical essays to non-fiction short stories and poetry. Writing is an irresistible part of my being. Primarily interested in filmmaking and cinamtic theatrics of the grand visual medium, I also love riding horses and swimming whenever there's a chance!

Previous Article
DKODING Superior Iron Man - The Most Anticipated Character in Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness
No Newer Articles