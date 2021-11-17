The New Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Leaves Out Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

The Spider-Man: No Way Home official trailer just dropped and despite knowing what would be in it, it still gives us the perfect chills.

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is just what we all wanted and knew we would get. A multiverse of villains back from the dead (or just from another universe), a scared Peter Parker, and a worried Doctor Strange: that’s our new friendly neighbourhood!!!

Watch: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Official Trailer (HD)

Finally, after 2 months of the release of a teaser, Marvel & Sony dropped the official trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. To describe it in a few words, welcome back villainy! Everything makes sense for us but sadly, for Peter, it’s his worst nightmare he never dreamt of.

As far as the content is concerned, there is nothing different from the teaser. The only things we see that are new are the villains in their grandeur and Spider-Man new black-gold magical suit. However, the tension has increased with Doctor Strange making it clear how dangerous it is for Spidey.

Captain America's shield and a banner saying "the newest avenger" featured in new Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer2 pic.twitter.com/Iz32wYfQ5h — charissa loves the NWH trailer 🕷🧣 (@imnotspider_man) November 17, 2021

The Spider-Man Villains

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is back. But from the looks of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, it seems that he is less of a villain and more of a man lost in the multiverse. There is a shot where Peter and his friends ask him his name and Peter is in his casuals. This isn’t possible unless Doc Ock is willing to talk.

BREAKING: New images of Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, and Doc Oc in the new Spider-Man No Way Home trailer! pic.twitter.com/r10D7EM7AA — GameSpot (@GameSpot) November 17, 2021

Marvel brings back Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. At least we hope it’s Dafoe as it is really tough to figure out his face in that one scene where he is coming out of the clouds at night. But the voice, the villainous laugh of the Goblin, is for sure of Dafoe.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro is back in a new avatar. Here, he has a suit that runs on and creates electricity. This is different from the TASM 2 version where Electro was, basically, electricity. “You’re not gonna take this away from me.” These words might mean that he will not let Spider-Man take his powers away like he did the last time in TASM 2. This is proof that he is from that AMAZING universe.

Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007) is also back. We get to see his face in the sand only once in the entire trailer. However, this also brings in the possibility of Venom’s appearance since both of them planned to kill Spider-Man together. And in any case, there is a rumour of Tom Hardy’s cameo in the movie. So, who knows, maybe we will.

Guess who was ALSO killed by Spider-Man??



Raimi Venom.



Would make a great post credits scene and allow for Holland to have a Venom adventure the Tom Hardy.



I'm sure that's why New Venom is in the MCU in the first place.



Due to the symbiote hive mind.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/JY27EQ8JBG — MT (@MasterTainment) November 17, 2021

Rhys Ifans’ Lizard returns from TASM (2012). But there are only two shots in the trailer where we see him along with Sandman and Electro. But we will surely have more of him in the movie.

The Great Fall

The two previous Spider-Man franchises had one thing in common i.e. the great fall of Peter’s love. Towards the end of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), the Green Goblin (Dafoe) drops Mary Jane (Kristen Dunst) and a trolley car full of children from the top of the Queensboro Bridge. The following scene captures her fall along with Spider-Man jumping off the bridge to save her, all in slow-mo.

Towards the end of Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), the same thing happens. But this time it is Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) who is falling from the clock tower with Spider-Man following her. However, Spidey’s struggle to catch her is portrayed beautifully in the form of a web that takes the shape of a hand trying to grab her before she falls to the ground. We all know how it ended.

The night Gwen Stacy died, adapted in TASM & referenced in the MCU #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/f5HL45wQyj — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) November 17, 2021

In this Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer too, we have the same kind of treatment, more like a mixture of the previous two. There is a bridge there is Spider-Man and there is his love, Mary Jane (Zendaya). She is falling from the bridge with Peter jumping behind her. And there is this one shot that shows Peter’s hand, just like in TASM 2, trying to grab Mary’s. This is clearly Marvel’s way to pay homage to the previous two franchises and how they have led to this wonderful time in cinematic history.

“They are starting to come through and I can’t stop them.” What does Strange mean by “they”? This can’t be the villains because it’s too late a scene in the trailer for that. So is he talking about Andrew and Tobey? But then why does Strange sound so frightened? He knows help is coming. But then he is scared of tampering with the multiverse, of course. Or maybe he doesn’t know what’s coming. We have no idea as “multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

The Catch in Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Here’s the catch. Look closely at the shot where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man jumps towards the three villains. You will notice that Lizard isn’t leaping towards him but in another direction. Electro and Sandman also seem to be wondering which direction to go first. There is a reason for this. There have been multiple instances in the MCU where scenes from the trailer have been changed in the movie e.g. the Hulk running in Wakanda with the Avengers in Infinity War and more.

This too seems to be one of those. Marvel purposefully removed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to keep them exclusively for the theatre-going audience.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives at the theatres on December 17.