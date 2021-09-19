The Met Gala 2021: From Fashion Politics To Fashioning Political Statements

Met Gala is one of the world’s biggest fashion nights that feeds creativity to the industry through its iconic event. Every Gala has its ingenious theme that is enthralling than its predecessors. And this year was no exception, trailing the past, the theme for this year was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. The explicit theme led the gate open for designers and artists to showcase their innovation and novel conceptions. Ostensibly, the long addressed political issues and nuggets of surprises were overtly nailed on the red carpet.

Here are key highlights:

Rihanna’s nod to the immigrants

Queen Ri is always a vision on the red carpet. ‘Repping the immigrants’ the entrepreneur/pop-star wore an all-black look that was customised by Demna Gvasalia. She appeared alongside her rumoured boyfriend ASAP Rocky in a stunning Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat.

Billie embraces the inner princess

The evening’s co-host ditched her oversized t-shirt and donned a peach frothy Oscar da la Renta ball gown along with a floating train of the four-meter headpiece for the event. The gown was paired with Cartier jewels and Jimmy Choo platform shoes. she paid homage to Old Hollywood.

‘Tax the Rich’ Dress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sported a suffragette white gown designed by Aurora James, a creative director who has always been vocal about “economic justice”. The gown that appeared organic at first had a bold message to communicate when Alexandria turned. “Tax the Rich” was embossed with red typeface at the back bodice.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a pointed statement at the Met Gala, wearing a gown emblazoned with "Tax the Rich" in blood red https://t.co/iHHT042y88 pic.twitter.com/vaxMYP63Sl — Bloomberg (@business) September 14, 2021

Interestingly, it wasn’t just AOC whose gown had food for thought slogans printed. But many artists sported a similar trend. Actor Cara Delevingne wore a gown with “peg the patriarchy” printed across her chest. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney’s full spectrum gown screamed the message of “Equal rights for women”.

Lil Nas X mirrors Lady Gaga

Met Gala’s one of the most popular looks included Lady Gaga’s four-strip down look in 2019. Inspired by the same, US rapper Nas X debuted the event with a three-piece show. Designed by Versace, at first, he was draped in a regal velvet cape. He then threw it off to feature a reflective suit of armour. And finally tied the show with a concluding look: a crystal-studded catsuit.

Behind Lil Nas X's Royal Met Gala Looks | Vogue https://t.co/WQjGJE7Qaz pic.twitter.com/WD0PJ1Ebo4 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 15, 2021

Baby on the Red Carpet

Frank Ocean literally brought the child to work. He was companied by a mechanical baby who moved on its harmony. The green-coloured infant was decked with a onesie and was named Cody who vaguely drew a Shrek reference. Ocean who is widely fabled for absurd dresses on the red carpet pulled off the same theory. He even complimented the baby’s lime green hue with his green-coloured hair.

Frank Ocean has arrived to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/KEzcX1hepE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

88lb Dress

When it comes to pushing the creative limits for the Met Gala, designers leave no stones unturned. And the celebrities weigh in their efforts too. Gymnast Simone Biles sported a crystal-studded silver gown by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk. The weight of which was pegged at 40 Kgs (88lbs) and to support her, a crew of six manned her throughout the infamous tricky steps of Met. Also, model Precious Lee donned a 45 kg crystal gown.

Always the brightest shining star ✨ The GOAT @simone_biles sparkles on the #MetGala red carpet. #MetInAmerica pic.twitter.com/H0fSKPJZ04 — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) September 14, 2021

All-black Kim Kardashian

This is the second time when Kim has made an appearance in an all-black outfit. For the Met, she went for a black Balenciaga haute couture gown, mask, and a train that completely inhibited her physique and features. The paparazzi had their guessing game afoot until her sister Kendall made her presence tangible in the event. Her look offered the absolute anonymity that has been in scarcity to her.

Met is globally renowned for travelling the extra mile for fuelling an impetus to the fashion industry. Every year, the event witnesses a crossover of humour, satire, and innovation. Given the unprecedented throes of the pandemic, the 2020’s event took the brunt and was cancelled. But the recent year ceremony visibly returned with the bang.