NEWSLINE

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Busts Hindu Exodus Myth To Wake Up A Generation

The Kashmir Files
ShrishtyM

Shrishty covers Entertainment, Lifestyle & Culture. A Marketing and Advertising graduate, she's keenly interested in writing and other storytelling formats. She nerds out about photo research and is interested in art direction, video production and superheroes. Awkwardly she also follows Arts and Movies and has extensively covered Fashion and Lifestyle beat. Her past stints include The Voice Of Fashion, Peepingmoon, Millennium Post, Hindustan Times and more.Hindustan Times and more.

Previous Article
Netflix Stole Deadpool And Hulk To Win Big With The Adam Project
No Newer Articles