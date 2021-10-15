The Flash’s Batmen Reveal To Pattinson’s The Batman Noir – Caped Crusaders Take Centrestage At DC FanDome

DC Fandome is just hours away! From Dwayne Johnson’s claim to shift superhero power structure to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman trailer reveal the virtual event is promising A LOT! So let’s take a look at what movies will be showcased at the event as well as what to expect.

WE CAN'T WAIT 🎉 Mark your calendars for the epic #DCFanDome experience on October 16! Register now at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y so you don't miss a thing: https://t.co/Eg6zAqrHq1 pic.twitter.com/PeyHeScFXg — DC (@DCComics) October 7, 2021

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM:

Aquaman will have a panel at DC Fandome on October 16th where Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and director James Wan will reveal some interesting information about the second instalment now officially titled: Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The basic plot will be revealed and they will go into depth about the filming process for another underwater-based superhero movie like they did with the first one. It is expected that Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and some others might be joining in to talk about the film. Also, the newly added villains can be revealed.

3 more days until the legendary global streaming experience for the world's greatest fans 🎉 Join us at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on Saturday, October 16 at 10am PT — you won't want to miss it! https://t.co/7cUCf32WjD #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1d6gvhB5XE — DC (@DCComics) October 13, 2021

BLACK ADAM

The biggest star in Hollywood Dwayne The Rock Johnson will have his own panel for Black Adam. The Rock’s first superhero movie has a lot of hype behind it as it has been almost a decade in the making. The Black Adam panel is likely to showcase the Justice Society of America with the likes of Hawkman and Atom Smasher. While the shooting is over for the DC film, a trailer cannot be expected at this point as VFX has not been completed for the project. But a teaser trailer might be a wildcard DC might be willing to play.

THE FLASH

The DC movie to bring the multiverse to the big screen, the Flash will be pivotal to the future of the DCEU canon. With Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman versions set to appear in the film, this will be an interesting panel to keep an eye out for as director Andy Mushietti reveals details about the plot, the multiverse, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

THE BATMAN

The most anticipated movie of 2022, The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight directed by Matt Reeves is the biggest panel at this DC Fandome. The Batman is the first Batman solo movie since Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight rises.

The shooting for the film is finished, composer Michael Giacchino has already shown some of the music he has been working on and director Reeves showed a picture of him working on the VFX for the movie. So now is the right time we can expect a full-fledged trailer.

Pattinson said the project felt different and special to him. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons,” he explained in the clip. “From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different [here].”

The crusade begins here 🦇 Explore the early days of the Dark Knight in BATMAN: YEAR ONE, free to read with #DCUniverseInfinite registration: https://t.co/2YjBSh2WGg #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/A2OPRj5XFD — DC (@DCComics) October 11, 2021

SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS

There is also a panel for Shazam 2 which will showcase the new suits for the whole Shazam family as well as talk about the plot and what the movie is all about. The film is still in the filming phase so at best we might get a few concept arts.

He's ready for action with just one word! Catch the full Shazam documentary now on https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y when you register for free 💪 https://t.co/Bp5MCF3QyN #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/FedTn8xyD3 — DC (@DCComics) October 13, 2021

Stick around after DC Fandome as well be breaking down all the trailers, the easter eggs and get into the nuts and bolts of each detail revealed at the event.