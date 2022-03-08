The Batman: Matt Reeves’ Love Letter To Gotham’s Dark Knight

The Batman, now almost five years in the making finally has been released worldwide. It is time to analyze Matt Reeves’ take on the character and does Robert Pattinson’s portrayal live up to the hype? (Spoiler alert – he absolutely does!)

A Never Done Before Detective Story

The Batman doesn’t mess about. Matt Reeves throws us straight into year two of Robert Pattinson’s Batman. We see Batman describing how things are in his second year as the caped crusader and while he is making progress, he seems to question if, in the end, he will have an effect in the long term. But for now, he is much more focused on the murders of high ranking officials happening in Gotham.

Gordon and Batman are shown to have a good relationship already and now are working hard to find who the elusive killer is by solving the riddles which the killer leaves.

Where it all started for ‘Vengeance’

Selina Kyle also enters the story as she is focused on finding what happened to her close friend and it seems like Batman and Catwoman have a lot to gain by working with each other. One by one higher-ranking government officials is killed by the Riddler which forces Batman and Gordon to go into overdrive to find this murderer as time seems limited. Eventually, Batman figures the mystery out but it is too late as The Riddler has activated the second part of his plan and destroys a major chunk of the city.

When everyone in Gotham is safe Batman finally reflects that what he managed to do did have an effect on Gotham. While it was not the one he expected he decides that he has to keep working as a power struggle will happen soon as The Penguin rises as a major player in Gotham.

Long Halloween Comes To Life

The film works incredibly well as a mob crime drama film with Batman at its centre and it is by far the best thing about this film. Reeves and Peter Craig wrote an amazing story for this Batman which keeps you gripped until the end. Never have we seen a Batman story solely focused on Batman.

This movie forgets about everything else and just shows us a story of the Dark Knight going on an incredible crusade to protect Gotham. The movie also feels like a good semi-adaptation on The Long Halloween in live-action.

The performances from the cast are great as well. Robert Pattinson nails it as Batman and quite possibly gives a performance of a lifetime, Paul Dano gives a great performance as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright is an amazing Gordon, Colin Farrell’s Penguin is the funniest character in the film and finally, Zoe Kravitz also gives a good performance as Catwoman.

The Batman Is Matt Reeves’ Best

The Batman is a phenomenal movie and is definitely Matt Reeves’ magnum opus. The director and crew had put in a lot of hard work in this film. They nail the gloomy look of Gotham and Greg Fraser’s incredible cinematography nails the feel of a ‘cesspool we call a city’ as Riddler says in the film.

The background score, on the other hand, is a bit of a letdown, Michael Giacchino doesn’t use much variety in the score and just repeats two themes over and over which gets a bit annoying and he fails to give a background score for the fight scenes- it feels very mismatched.

The action leaves a lot to be desired as well and at this point except for a rare warehouse fight scene by Ben Affleck’s version in Zack Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman we have got terrible fight sequences for the Dark Knight who is supposed to be one of the best hand-to-hand fighters.

Batman keeps getting better

My favourite moment of The Batman was the adrenaline-charged Batmobile sequence in which the Dark Knight chases after Penguin. It is incredible that even after so many amazing iterations we have managed to get yet another incredible version of Batman in Robert Pattinson and a filmmaker in Matt Reeves who shows us the mythos of Batman through a new lens. Vengeance does leave a great aftertaste.

The Batman is playing in theatres worldwide.