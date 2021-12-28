The Batman Is Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman Origin Story

Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ The Batman is creating quite a buzz as it should. 2022 is almost here and fans can’t wait for another iteration of the caped crusader. Originally planned as a trilogy, The Batman, has many spin-offs planed on the HBO Max. Reeves is essentially planning out an entire Batman-verse to say with Pattinson appearing in the movies and the rogue gallery being explored on the streaming service.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

Selina Kyle’s Origin Story

A show based on Gotham Police Department and Collin Ferrel’s Penguin series both are officially at works at Warner Bros. However, actor Zoe Kravitz, who is set to debut as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Pattinson’s The Batman has revealed that the movie will serve as Catwoman’s origin story. While this diminishes the chance of her getting standalone on HBO Max, for now, the idea seems exciting.

Zoe Kravitz is stepping into the shoes of the likes of Anne Hathway (The Dark Knight), Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns) and Helle Berry (Catwoman) – all of whom have taken their own spin on the character.

In the comics, Catwoman’s history and the origin story are debatable. It’s understood that she had a rough, isolated childhood. She went in and out of foster care or orphanages, where she learned to lie, cheat and steal. In a recent interview with Esquire she explains, “this is an origin story for Selina. So, it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive.” Further explaining the motivation of the character she said, “I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

Related: Eternals’ Barry Keoghan Is Joker In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel

Catwoman’s Emotional Arc

Talking about her character further Kravitz revealed she studied cats and lions fighting to become Catwoman. While playing a superhero takes it certain toll on any actor what equally matters is its emotional arc. During DC FanDome Kravitz said, “I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle but was one that we hadn’t seen before.”

Speaking about the comic accuracy of the arc she further explained, “…and yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

Watch: DC Fandome 2021 – The Batman Panel

Reeves’ noir take on The Batman paves the way for a ‘femme fatale’ as Kravitz pointed out. While Pattinson looks impressively brooding as the Dark Knight, Kravitz looks like his right companion. The initial trailer reaction does weigh on their chemistry in undeniably cinematic shots.

Along with Kravitz and Pattinson and The Batman stars Farrell as The Penguin, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.