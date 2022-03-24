HOLLYWOOD

The Batman Failed The Box-Office And How

Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Busts Hindu Exodus Myth To Wake Up A Generation
No Newer Articles