Netflix Stole Deadpool And Hulk To Win Big With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy make lighting strike twice.

The Time Travel Plot

The movie focuses on Adam Reed (played by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds) who is currently in 2050, attempting to go back in time at the instance when time travel was created to stop a time travel project (The Adam Project) from being invented as the world has been on a downward spiral ever since.

He had planned on landing in 2028 but accidentally landed in 2022 as time travel is not that accurate. There he meets a younger version of himself, portrayed brilliantly by Walker Scobell. Together with the two versions of Adam team up to meet their father Louis Reed (played by Hulk star Mark Ruffalo) who had invented time travel.

They have to take down Maya Sorian (played by Catherine Keener) who after the death of Louis takes control of the Time Travel science he had created and abuses it to become the most powerful being on Earth.

Emotional yet inventive

The movie is straight-up awesome. There have been a lot of sci-fi action blockbuster type movies made in the recent decade which are either too focused on the sci-fi element and the story or just forget about the plot and focus on the emotional arc, The Adam Project is great because director Shawn Levy creates a wonderful movie which treads the line perfectly. He manages to create a fine balance between an emotionally driven narrative and a creative science fiction story.

The Emotional Arc of Adams

The movie impressed me the most in its quieter emotional moments. All the scenes showcasing the love between the family are beautiful. The scene in which the older Adam Reed meets his mother in the past was the highlight of the movie. A lot of things remain unsaid in real life which is brilliantly showcased in all the Adam conversations with his Mother.

The movie also nicely shows us the father-son relationship of Adam and Louis. The older Adam is angry at his father for leaving him with a childhood without a father (after Louis dies in an accident in 2018). But it turns out the younger Adam didn’t feel that because something had changed and his Dad always made time for him. The scene with two Adam’s’ and their dad playing Catch at the end is very heartwarming.

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds deliver yet again

This is one of the best performances from Ryan Reynolds as he has to step out of his comfort zone a little but he does well for the most part. Walker Scobell absolutely smashes it in this movie as a younger Adam Reed. It is hard to believe this is his debut performance. Mar Ruffalo is great as usual as the Dad of Adam.

Levy creates a wonderful tenderness in the whole movie which nicely complements the time travelling madness the plot is all about. Props to the VFX crew as the CGI looks really crisp with solid action to complement it.

The Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds duo has struck gold again with Adam Project after a phenomenal start with Free Guy. I just cannot wait for what madness they will unleash with their third movie- Deadpool 3.