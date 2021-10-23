Thanks To The Eternals Marvel Isn’t Making Avengers 5

Eternals Producer Nate Moore teased plans for Avengers 5 talking about the different ways in which it can take shape.

Marvel Eternals will bring in a new group of celestial beings into the MCU. It will be one of the many additions to a future Avengers storyline. Will the Eternals be in Avengers 5? Probably no. But we can be sure that they will affect the storyline. Eternals Producer Nate Moore talks about Avengers 5 plans giving us a peek into the possibilities.

Marvel Studios' Eternals

MCU’s New Direction

Eternals will take Marvel Studios in a hitherto unexplored direction. New beings, new powers, new worlds, and a new storyline; Eternals definitely is what it is being described as, Marvel’s most ambitious project. With such an ensemble cast and a director known for her choice of real-over-CG, it can easily be presumed that the movie will set new standards for superhero movie-making. We have already heard how Kevin Feige had to convince the people at Disney that Zhao’s test shots weren’t a show of special effects.

However, the question that lingers here is whether this new group of beings will be able to set themselves apart from the Avengers. ComicBook.com spoke to Eternals producer Nate Moore on the sets of the movie. While talking about Eternals and the possibility of Avengers 5, she said,

“I think you can, or you can not, you know what I mean? And I think Avengers 4 was called Endgame for a reason. We haven’t really talked in a real way about what an Avengers 5 would be even. We could build towards it or we could just say, ‘Hey, here’s a standalone Avengers movie.’ And I think as long as the story was strong and interesting enough people will come and see it. We’re kind of nerds so we like to build towards things and we like to spread bread crumbs and see where they come…”

Is Eternals Avengers 5?

Objectively speaking, no. In grandeur, in a way, yes. The Eternals have been on Earth throughout the events of the 25 films in the MCU. It was only until Hulks’ snap that prompted them to “assemble.”

That the Eternals are way more powerful than the Avengers is supported by the fact that the Celestials had told them to not interfere in Earth’s events unless it was for their mandate i.e. the Deviants. So we can expect high-level action involving the Eternals and the Deviants. However, if Eternals needs an Endgame if not Avengers 5 status, it has to show the back-story of each Eternal.

While talking about Eternals to Fandango, director Chloe Zhao said,

“We like to call them Earth’s original superheroes. So, they were instructed to stand on the sideline once the Deviants were gone to allow humans to develop and progress in the way that we were meant to…and that ultimately led us to someone like Tony [Stark]. So, they’ve always existed in the shadows…you just never know where they might show up again.”

Avengers 5 or not, the arrival of the Eternals will change the hierarchy of power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (wink, wink!) But if there will be an Avengers 5 and there is a possibility that we will have a glimpse of Eternals in Avengers 5, we will have to wait for multiple storylines to take shape to achieve this feat.

Eternals releases exclusively in theatres on November 5, 2021.