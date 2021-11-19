How Superhero Movies Are Encashing On Zack Snyder’s Original Blueprint

Zack Snyder is the blueprint…

Filmmaker, Zack Snyder has often been criticized for doing things differently, but as time goes by he usually has the last laugh. How? Well, to start with, in the day and age of streaming wars the rest of the industry is using his methods and tricks to make sure their product stands out. From Academy Award winning director Chloe Zhao citing his work as an inspiration for her recent Marvel release Eternals to Big wigs like Chris Nolan hailing his movie-making the Justice League director has won hearts and screens alike.

Ironically, Snyder’s claim to fame has not been his work but the fandom’s support towards it. You must be living under a rock if you don’t know yet about #ReleaseThe SnyderCut movement. The fabled director finally, came out with his cut of 2017’s Justice League. Aptly titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the movie is Snyder’s envisioned cut as per his original DCEU plans.

But the road wasn’t easy after Snyder was let go from his creation back in 2017, Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the movie and man wasn’t that a disaster! Right after watching the film, fans raved and raged to get the Snyder Cut of the movie as in to see the director’s original vision. And as they say, rest is history.

Back in the day it was well documented that Marvel took its ‘inspiration’ for Captain America: Civil War from Batman V Superman, Or plainly, MCU lift the idea from Snyder and ended up creating a successful universe around it. Which rightfully so, enrages/saddens Snyder fans more. As for the director Zack Snyder, he feels ‘his Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t have made as much money.

However, it does makes one wonder that Maybe Zack Snyder is the blueprint after all!! Here are more reasons why:

The Snyder Cut trailer

Speed Ramping

Speed ramping or time remapping, is the art of slowing down and speeding up footage to produce dramatic effects. And while this had been used in Hollywood pre-Zack Snyder, his distinct style of speed ramping in 300 which focuses on a singular scene by speeding up and slowing down the footage revolutionized how to speed ramping or slow motion is used.

The slow-motion reinforces the narrative the scene is trying to convey by grabbing the audience’s attention while also looking pretty cool.

Snyder’s speed ramping also mimics the effect of reading a comic book, in movie form. It presents the varying imagery in comic book panels with a cinematic equivalent — all within a single shot or sequence.

Aspect ratio : Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The 4:3 aspect ratio is not uncommon, it was used in the last decade in music videos and even before that in tv series from the past but it hasn’t been used that much recently. While the full-screen shots in superhero movies using IMAX like Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight switches to 16:9 when showing the IMAX shot scenes, no one had taken it to 4:3 until Zack Snyder.

Snyder said that the decision to shoot Justice League in that ratio was taken because in superhero movies a lot of action happens vertically, so it would capture more of the scene. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was brilliantly showcased in that ratio which while got flack, turned out to be an amazing experience. And now following in his footsteps Marvel has decided to release their previous movies having IMAX shot sequences in the 4:3 aspect ratio on Disney plus. While the whole movie won’t be in that ratio the scenes shot on IMAX will.

What the best in the game tells us:

Christopher Nolan [The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar]

Chris Nolan was the one who vouched for Snyder to be the guy leading this new era of DC films. While bringing on Zack for Man of Steel he said, “This exciting idea needed a visual magician – a filmmaker who could throw the audience into a fully realized alien culture they could embrace within seconds. Zack Snyder had shown an extraordinary grasp of the technical complexities and heightened storytelling demanded by this genre in both 300 and Watchmen.”

Further adding, “We were thrilled when he agreed to take this on. I believe that what Zack has done in Man of Steel will define Superman for our time, but there is little point in describing Zack’s infectious enthusiasm in words when the incredible images in these pages get it across so magnificently.”

Speaking about Snyder’s renowned concept artwork he said, “I’ve seen a lot of concept art in my time, but I’ve rarely seen such focused visual power. And I’ve rarely seen the promise of such imagery actually delivered onto the screen. But that’s what Zack does.”

Chloe Zhao [Eternals]

Zhao recently brought Superman and Batman to the MCU with her latest Marvel release, Eternals. Ikaris a character much like Superman in his power set was brought to life in the MCU. Zhao explained, “Superman is the Übermensch, the ultimate man, the superman, a concept that exists in all cultures”.

Talking about her inspiration she said, “Of all modern interpretations of Superman, this is Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel which inspired me the most because he approached this myth in an authentic and very real way. I remember thinking it was Superman by Terrence Malick when I saw the trailer.”

Hajime Isayama [Attack on Titan]

“Levi is a character I accidentally created while idly doodling, and I, of course, knew I had something. Then I saw Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, and the character Rorschach really stuck with me and I decided I wanted to try doing a similar character, so I combined him with that doodle.”

Do we need more reasons to believe Zack Snyder is THE blueprint?